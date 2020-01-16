Liverpool vs Manchester United - 5 Best matches of all time

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

With 38 league titles and nine European Cups between them, Liverpool and Manchester United are the two most decorated and biggest clubs in the history of English football. Despite the rise and fall of both clubs during different eras, this fixture has remained the most storied rivalry in England's top division and remains the country's biggest game.

From the likes of Sir Kenny Dalglish and Sir Bobby Charlton to Steven Gerrard and Wayne Rooney, the North West Derby has seen some amazing moments and legends of the game go up against each other. No other league fixture across the world garners the viewership which this game does, with millions and millions across the globe tuning in twice a year to watch these two heavyweights go head-to-head.

The rivalry has been fuelled by the proximity of the two major cities that they represent, their historic economic and industrial rivalry, significant periods of domestic footballing dominance and European success, and their popularity at home and abroad. It is a sad reality that the peaks of the two clubs have barely coincided, but this fixture remains one of the most anticipated ones despite the state of either club.

In this list, we take a look at five of the best games which these two teams have contested across history in all competitions -

#5 Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool - Old Trafford, 24th January 1999 (FA Cup)

The perfect example of a "smash and grab" game. In the 1998-99 season, Manchester United created history by becoming the first English team to win the treble. This could have been prevented had Liverpool not collapsed in the final minutes of the FA Cup fourth Round tie when these two rivals met at Old Trafford in January of that season.

A promising Liverpool team journeyed to Old Trafford against a strong Manchester United side. The home fans received a shock when the brilliant Michael Owen gave the visitors an early lead in the third minute as he scored past Peter Schmeichel. The rest of the game saw the home team attacking a Liverpool defence which stood tall for almost the entire game - almost.

It looked as if Liverpool would finally beat their rivals in the FA Cup for the first time since 1922, but the opposition strikers had different ideas. Dwight Yorke scored in the 88th minute to equalise before substitute Ole Gunnar Solskjaer scored the winner in the 90th minute - a scenario almost identical to what would transpire in Barcelona not four months later in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Liverpool hearts were broken as the Red Devils advanced and ultimately won the tournament.

