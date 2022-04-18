Liverpool vs Manchester United - 5 key battles

Liverpool will renew hostilities with bitter rivals Manchester United as the two teams square off at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Liverpool absolutely smashed Manchester United in the reverse fixture, beating them 5-0 at Old Trafford. The Red Devils have not really come a long way since then and are still struggling to find an identity. But they cannot afford to lose more games if they want to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Liverpool will look to dominate Manchester United at Anfield on Tuesday

Meanwhile, Liverpool are harboring quadruple dreams at present. The Merseysiders beat Manchester City 3-2 over the weekend to make it to the final of the FA Cup. They have already won the League Cup and have made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League as well.

They are currently second in the Premier League table with 73 points, one fewer than Manchester City. The Merseysiders are expected to show up all guns blazing for the derby on Tuesday night against familiar foes.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five key battles that could determine the outcome of the game between Liverpool and Manchester United.

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Jadon Sancho

After struggling in the first half of the season, Jadon Sancho seems to be settling down at Manchester United. He is currently one of Manchester United's most creative and sharp players and looks likely to produce something special when he has space to work with.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been Liverpool's creator-in-chief this term. While his ball-playing abilities have been talked about and praised in abundance, his defensive work has been commendable as well.

Sancho will need to make sure that he puts in a defensive shift because otherwise, Alex Telles will be left exposed down the right wing. Telles has struggled defensively this season and against the likes of Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold, it's hard to envision him coming out on top.

#4 Sadio Mane vs Harry Maguire

Sadio Mane bagged a brace in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final this past weekend. Mane has been in great form since the turn of the year and will pose a lot of problems for Manchester United's backline.

Harry Maguire has never looked as unsettled in defence as he does for Manchester United right now. The Englishman is easily drawn out of position and looks to be very low on confidence. Mane will sense Maguire's vulnerability from a mile away and could really take him on a ride on Tuesday night.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK If everything went correctly, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 If everything went correctly, Sadio Mane could win EIGHT trophies in 2022 😳🏆 https://t.co/5nP4Vq7qzE

#3 Bruno Fernandes vs Fabinho

Fabinho has been immense for Liverpool this season. The Brazilian's ability to disrupt play and turn over possession has helped add a lot of bite to Liverpool's midfield. He will look to do more of the same when Manchester United come visiting on Tuesday night.

Bruno Fernandes has arguably been Manchester United's best player over the past couple of seasons. But the Portuguese international is going through a dull period and has not scored a goal or provided an assist in his last five Premier League appearances.

If Fabinho can keep Fernandes silent, then the United forwards will be starved for service and will struggle to break Liverpool's defence in the final third.

#2 Mohamed Salah vs Alex Telles

Mohamed Salah has been one of the stars of the 2021-22 season but he has not really been at his best in recent weeks. He has scored just one goal and provided one assist in his last 10 appearances across all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's side.

However, he has a great opportunity to bounce back this Tuesday night as he goes up against the defensively vulnerable Alex Telles. Salah scored a wonderful hat-trick in the reverse fixture and will be smacking his lips at the prospect of playing Manchester United at Anfield.

Telles was partially responsible for both the goals that United conceded against Norwich City in their 3-2 win over the weekend. He will have his work cut out against the Egyptian international on Tuesday night.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo vs Virgil van Dijk

Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal chalked off for offside in the reverse fixture. He will be desperate to get on the scoresheet against Liverpool on Tuesday. Ronaldo scored a spectacular hat-trick to help his side earn three very valuable points against Norwich City this past weekend.

But Ronaldo will need to work really hard to even get a sight of goal on Tuesday night as he will be going up against the colossal Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender has been in very good form and is yet to lose a Premier League game at Anfield.

This is a case of an unstoppable force meeting an immovable object. Who will come out on top? Only time will tell.

B/R Football @brfootball Cristiano Ronaldo becomes only the sixth player to score back-to-back home hat tricks in the Premier League Cristiano Ronaldo becomes only the sixth player to score back-to-back home hat tricks in the Premier League 🎩 https://t.co/gpfG0x7kle

