Liverpool vs Manchester United - Combined All-Time XI

Taha Memon FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

When you think of the biggest rivalries in English football, none stands taller and bigger than the North West Derby - Liverpool vs Manchester United. 38 league titles and nine European Cups are shared between the two most decorated clubs in England, and this fixture remains one of the most anticipated league games across the world.

Commercially, no club football fixture is bigger than this one - this match attracts hundreds of millions of viewers across the globe, far more than any other league game. The rivalry has been fuelled by the proximity of the two major cities that they represent, their historic economic and industrial rivalry, significant periods of domestic footballing dominance and European success, and their popularity and fan support both home and abroad.

While Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly made Liverpool the strongest club in Europe, Sir Alex Ferguson took that status to Manchester United in a 20 year period where the Reds declined. From the legendary Alen Hansen going up against the silky smooth George Best to Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville laying it all out on the football field, Liverpool vs Manchester United is a rivalry etched in the history books of football.

In this list, we take a look at what an all-time combined XI of players from these two clubs would look like. Be ready to see some legends of the game in this list -

Note - A player's peak at one of these clubs plus his longevity at the said club is considered for him to make this list. As such, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Luis Suarez, and Virgil Van Dijk miss out.

Goalkeeper - Peter Schmeichel

Manchester United '99 Legends v FC Bayern Legends

There have been a lot of great goalkeepers who have played their part in this rivalry and their club's history - David De Gea, Bruce Grobbelaar, Edwin Van Der Sar to name a few. However, Peter Schmeichel stands out above the rest due to his consistency and longevity at the peak of Manchester United's domination of England and Europe.

The Danish international was the first-choice goalkeeper for the Red Devils for 8 years, making his debut in 1999 and staying on till 1999 - the year in which his club created history by becoming the first English team to complete the treble. Schmeichel's performances for his club were immense and as good as David De Gea has been, his trophy resume does not even come close to the one which the former goalkeeper boasts of.

1 / 4 NEXT