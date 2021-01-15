Liverpool vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool are set to host arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday for an exciting top-of-the-table clash in the English Premier League.

Liverpool come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton 10 days ago in their most recent Premier League game.

An early first-half goal from former Liverpool forward Danny Ings was enough to secure the win for the Saints.

Manchester United, on the other hand, beat Sean Dyche's Burnley on Wednesday in their last Premier League fixture.

A second-half strike from French midfielder Paul Pogba ensured victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United, securing the top spot in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

In 33 previous encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 15 games, lost 11 and drawn seven.

The two clubs last faced each other nearly a year ago in the English Premier League.

Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0 courtesy of goals from Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk and Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-D-W-W

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-W

Liverpool vs Manchester United Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be unable to call upon the services of centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, who are both out with long-term injuries.

Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota and Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas, both summer signings, are also out. There are doubts over the availability of centre-back Joel Matip and Guinean midfielder Naby Keita.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas

Doubtful: Joel Matip, Naby Keita

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Meanwhile, Manchester United are without centre-back Phil Jones and Argentine defender Marcos Rojo, who are both nursing injuries.

There are doubts over the availability of Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof and French attacker Anthony Martial. Young Uruguayan winger Facundo Pellistri tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago and is not available.

Injured: Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones

Doubtful: Anthony Martial, Victor Lindelof

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Facundo Pellistri

Liverpool vs Manchester United Predicted XI

Liverpool Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Fred, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

Liverpool vs Manchester United Prediction

Liverpool are now winless in their last three league games, having drawn two and lost one. They are second in the league table, three points behind Manchester United.

Klopp's side are dealing with a few injuries, and it will be interesting to see who their starting centre-backs are.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have enjoyed a good run of form and find themselves competing in the title race.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have the quality to cause Liverpool problems. Attacking players Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have all impressed.

The game can go either way, and it depends on which version of Manchester United and Liverpool show up. We expect this high-profile encounter to end in a stalemate.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Manchester United

