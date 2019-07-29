Liverpool vs Napoli: 3 Talking Points as Italian giants down Reds 3-0

Vishal Subramanian

Liverpool were beaten comprehensively by Napoli

Despite starting strongly, Liverpool's pre-season hasn't gone as planned. The newly crowned European Champions extended their win-less run to four games as Napoli registered a comprehensive 3-0 win in Scotland.

Although the Reds started the game on the front foot, Napoli seized initiative early in the first half as Lorenzo Insigne curled in a superb opening goal past the outstretched Simon Mignolet.

Arkadiusz Milik added a second shortly after some suspect defending and substitute Amin Younes completed the rout with a goal in the second half as Klopp's men were toothless in attack once again.

Harvey Elliot, Liverpool's newest starlet, made his debut late in the second half and was one of the only bright sparks in an otherwise dull outing for the Merseyside club.

The 16-year-old is the youngest debutant in Premier League and made his debut for his new club with a late second half cameo.

Fellow new signing Sepp van den Berg also got valuable minutes under his belt as he replaced fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk in the closing stages of the game.

The game was largely dominated by Napoli and although it could be argued that Liverpool's performances have been worrying off-late, it's impractical to pay too much attention to results in pre-season.

On that note, let's look at some of the talking points from the game.

#1 Lorenzo Insigne tormented Liverpool

Lorenzo Insigne was the standout player on the pitch

Liverpool's defense frailties in pre-season were further exposed as Lorenzo Insigne tormented Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold from the left-flank.

The 28-year-old was up for it right from the get-go and it took him only 17 minutes to make a mark on the game.

Collecting the ball on the left-wing, the diminutive Italian skipped past two defenders and buried the ball in to the bottom corner from outside the box, leaving Simon Mignolet no chance.

Insigne kept growing in stature as the game progressed and was the chief architect as Napoli registered an impressive win over the reining European Champions.

