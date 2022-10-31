Liverpool vs Napoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st November 2022

Liverpool are back in action with another crucial UEFA Champions League fixture this week as they lock horns with Napoli at Anfield on Tuesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Liverpool vs Napoli Preview

Liverpool are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have largely failed to meet expectations so far this season. The Merseyside outfit suffered a shock home defeat at the hands of Leeds United over the weekend and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture.

Napoli, on the other hand, are at the top of the Serie A table at the moment and have been in exceptional form this season. The Neapolitans eased past Sassuolo by a comfortable 4-0 scoreline in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Liverpool vs Napoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Napoli have a surprisingly good record against Liverpool and have won three out of the eight matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Liverpool's two victories.

Napoli won the reverse fixture by a comprehensive 4-1 scoreline and could win consecutive European matches against Liverpool for the first time in their history.

Napoli are winless in their three European games against Liverpool at Anfield, with their previous UEFA Champions League match in 2019 ending in a 1-1 draw.

Liverpool have lost their last two matches against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League and have conceded five goals in these two matches.

Napoli have never secured a victory in their 11 matches against English teams away from home in European competitions.

Jurgen Klopp is set to take charge of his 100th games in the UEFA Champions League with both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund and will become the first German manager to achieve the feat.

Liverpool vs Napoli Prediction

Liverpool have managed to stage a recovery in the UEFA Champions League but will be hampered by their recent form in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp has a massive task on his hands this season and will need to get the best out of his team this week.

Napoli have exceeded expectations so far this season and dismantled Liverpool in the reverse fixture. The Premier League giants have managed to turn their European campaign around, however, and could keep the in-form Italians at bay on Tuesday.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-2 Napoli

Liverpool vs Napoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Napoli to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia to score - Yes

