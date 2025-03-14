Liverpool vs Newcastle Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025 

Liverpool and Newcastle United take centre-stage at Wembley as they battle for the first piece of silverware on offer in the English football season. They trade tackles in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

The Reds booked their spot in the showpiece event with a 4-1 aggregate victory over Tottenham in the semi-final. They fell to a 1-0 defeat in the capital but overturned the deficit with an emphatic 4-0 victory at Anfield in the second leg.

Newcastle, meanwhile, qualified with a comfortable 4-0 aggregate victory over Arsenal, winning both legs 2-0. The Magpies had the perfect preparation for the game with a 1-0 win at West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend. Bruno Guimaraes' 63rd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Liverpool, meanwhile, suffered a painful exit to PSG in the UEFA Champions League Round of 15 in front of their fans. The Reds held a 1-0 lead in the tie from Paris in the first leg, but Ousmane Dembele's 12th-minute goal leveled the tie. The Parisians eventually progressing with a 4-1 victory in the shootout.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 190th meeting between the two sides. Liverpool lead 94-50.

Their most recent clash in February saw the Reds claim a 2-0 home win in the league.

Six of their last seven Carabao Cup finals have seen at least one side keep a clean sheet in regulation time.

Newcastle are winless in eight head-to-head games, losing seven.

Four of Liverpool's last five games across competitions have seen one side keep a clean sheet and also produced less than three goals.

Liverpool vs Newcastle Prediction

Liverpool would have been gutted by the manner of their elimination in the continent. Arne Slot's side have to put that behind them as they aim for glory on two fronts domestically. The Reds are the defending champions in EFL Cuo, seeking a record-extending 11th League Cup triumph.

Newcastle, for their part, are seeking to win a first major trophy in 46 years. The Magpies haven't had the best of times in this fixture and will be without the suspended Anthony Gordon.

Expect the Reds to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Liverpool vs Newcastle Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

