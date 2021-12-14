Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 16th December 2021

Liverpool are back in action with another important Premier League fixture this weekend as they lock horns with a struggling Newcastle United outfit at Anfield on Wednesday.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview

Liverpool are in second place in the Premier League standings and have been excellent this season. The Merseyside giants edged Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa to a narrow 1-0 victory over the weekend and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and will likely face a relegation battle in the coming months. The Magpies suffered a 4-0 defeat against Leicester City in their previous game and will need to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a predictably impressive record against Newcastle United and have won 87 out of 181 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Magpies' 50 victories.

Jurgen Klopp lost his first Premier League game in charge of Liverpool against Newcastle United but has since led the Anfield outfit to a nine-game unbeaten streak against the Magpies.

Newcastle United are winless in their last 25 Premier League away games against Liverpool, achieving their previous victory over 27 years ago.

Newcastle United have won only two of their last 14 midweek games in the Premier League.

Liverpool have won 1999 of their 4226 matches in the English top flight and could become the first team to achieve their 2000th victory this week.

Mohamed Salah has the perfect scoring record against Newcastle United at Anfield and has found the back of the net in all four home games against the Magpies.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction

Liverpool have been in excellent form under Jurgen Klopp but will need to work hard to keep up with Manchester City in the title race. Mohamed Salah has been sensational for his side and will want to make his mark in this fixture.

Newcastle United have become bonafide relegation contenders this season and will need a miracle to stand a chance this week. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Liverpool to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi