Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st January 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Newcastle United lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side in a crucial encounter at Anfield on Monday.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Magpies slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Merseyside outfit eased past Burnley by a 2-0 margin this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 92 out of the 186 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 50 victories.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 14 matches against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat in the competition coming by a 2-0 margin in December 2015.

Newcastle United are winless in their last 27 matches away from home against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 1994.

Liverpool have won a total of 10 matches against Newcastle United after conceding the first goal in the Premier League and won the reverse fixture by a 2-1 margin in a similar manner this season.

Liverpool have failed to win their first game of a calendar year in the Premier League in their last three years and lost their previous such game by a 3-1 margin against Brentford

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction

Liverpool have come into their own under Jurgen Klopp this season and will be intent on consolidating their place at the top of the league table. The likes of Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Newcastle United have improved over the past year but seem to have hit a roadblock in recent weeks. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mohamed Salah to score - Yes