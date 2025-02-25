Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2025

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Newcastle United take on Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an intriguing clash at Anfield on Wednesday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in fifth place in the Premier League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Magpies edged Nottingham Forest to a narrow 4-3 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form this season. The Merseyside outfit defeated Manchester City by a 2-0 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 93 out of the 188 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 50 victories.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 28 matches at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in April 1994.

Newcastle United are winless in their last 16 matches against Liverpool in the Premier League, with their previous such victory coming by a 2-0 margin in 2015.

Newcastle United have won only one of their last 27 matches against teams starting the day at the top of the table in the Premier League, with their only such victory during this period coming by a 2-1 margin against Chelsea in 2014.

Liverpool have won their last 12 midweek games in the Premier League.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction

Liverpool have cemented their place at the top of the league table and will look to make further gains in the title race this week. Mohamed Salah has been sensational for the Merseysiders and will look to add to his goal tally on Wednesday.

Newcastle United have stepped up to the plate this season but have a poor recent record in this fixture. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Newcastle United

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

