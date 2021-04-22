Liverpool vs Newcastle United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they welcome Newcastle United to Anfield on Saturday.

Liverpool’s three-game winning streak came to an end last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United at the Elland Road Stadium.

Sadio Mane opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, but Diego Llorente restored parity with an 87th-minute header.

Liverpool have now dropped to seventh in the league table, following Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Southampton on Wednesday.

Despite their struggles this season, Liverpool remain in the mix for a top-four finish as they are just three points behind Chelsea, who are in fourth place.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United picked up their seventh point in three games with a deserved 3-2 win over West Ham United last time out.

Joseph Willock scored the decisive goal in the 82nd minute to hand Steve Bruce their first consecutive win since December.

This impressive run has now seen Newcastle United move up to 15th place, five points ahead of the relegation zone.

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Head-To-Head

Liverpool have been the superior side in the history of this fixture, claiming 78 wins from their 143 meetings. Newcastle United have picked up 28 wins, while 37 games have ended all square.

Their last encounter ended in an uneventful goalless draw back in December’s reverse fixture.

Liverpool Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-D

Newcastle United Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-W

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Team News

There are no fresh injury concerns in the Liverpool squad. However, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones and Divock Origi remain sidelined through injury.

Injured: Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Divock Origi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

⚖️ Andre Marriner will referee #LIVNEW this weekend. — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 21, 2021

Newcastle United

The visitors also have injury concerns as they will be without Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles, who are sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Isaac Hayden, Ryan Fraser

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Predicted XI

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nathaniel Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane

Newcastle United Predicted XI (5-3-2): Martin Dubravka, Jacob Murphy, Federico Fernandez, Ciaran Clark, Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Miguel Almiron, Jonjo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Allan Saint-Maximin, Callum Wilson

Liverpool vs Newcastle United Prediction

Both sides will be aiming to grab the win and strengthen their position in the table. However, we predict Liverpool will edge this one out and come up with all three points.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle United