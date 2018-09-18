Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool vs Paris Saint-Germain: 5 players to watch out for

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.26K   //    18 Sep 2018, 10:59 IST

Liverpool and PSG will face each other in a thrilling encounter today

The UEFA Champions League, Europe's elite football competition is set to resume today with our favourite clubs gearing up for action as they look forward to participating in the coveted tournament once again.

As we all know that the Champions League never fails to produce thrill and a lot is expected to happen today when the European giants go head-to-head in their intense contests. 

One of the fixtures that have gotten the attention of football fans is the match between Premier League giants Liverpool and their French counterparts Paris Saint Germain at the Anfield Stadium today.

Both sides are filled with incredible qualities in all areas of the pitch, they are both managed by highly-reputed managers and they both entered into the new campaign in great form. Even though the match could be decided by several factors, the focus is currently on the high-profile superstars that will take part in it today. 

Therefore, we take a look at 5 amazing players that we should watch out for in the encounter:


#5 Virgil Van Dijk

Blackburn Rovers v Liverpool - Pre-Season Friendly
Van Dijk has improved Liverpool's defence dramatically ever since he joined in January

When Liverpool made Virgil Van Dijk the most expensive defender during the winter transfer window, many eyebrows were raised. However, the Dutch International has proved that he is worth every penny - courtesy of his fantastic performances for The Reds so far.

The centre-back has quickly established himself as one of the elite defenders in Europe at the moment, helping to transform Liverpool from a high goal-conceding side to a defence-conscious team - adding rigidity, composure and confidence to their defence as well raising the performances of his fellow defenders - thanks to his incredible leadership skills.

It would be a really interesting experience to see how Van Dijk will handle Paris Saint Germain's rampant attack that consists of Neymar Junior, Edinson Cavani, and Kylian Mbappe.

Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Paris Saint-Germain Football Neymar Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Thomas Tuchel Football Top 5/Top 10
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
