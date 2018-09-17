UEFA Champions League: Liverpool vs PSG - Combined XI

Liverpool vs PSG: Combined XI

As Champions League football marks a return this week, Anfield braces for a prolific encounter as Liverpool host fellow title hopefuls PSG in what's set to be the first official meeting between the sides.

Both teams are rank outsiders in the competition, but boast an inimitable attacking unit that struck an staggering 178 times last term. So the fixture doesn't only carry a breath of fresh air around it, but also promises plenty of goals in a star-studded affair. Additionally, it's a clash of two managers who've crossed path several times before, as Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel know each other very well (and both managed Dortmund before).

So while there's a whole raft of fixtures on the inaugural day on Tuesday, this one's going to be the pick of the bunch. Here's how Liverpool and PSG would stack up in a combined XI of best players from the current roster.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Alisson was brought to resolve the goalkeeper dilemma

The Brazilian truly shot to fame for his heroics with AS Roma last season, before replicating some of it with the Seleccao at the World Cup. The Reds instantly found in him the panacea to their goalkeeping woes, and jumped at the prospect of acquiring him. And now, five games into his new tenure, has already registered three cleansheets.

His goalkeeping nous however, would be put to a sterner test here against his pal Neymar and co. as Becker readies for only his second season in the competition. His first, that ended with a semi-final exit, saw him beaten 19 times in 12 appearances! But in all honesty, that was down to the grossly shambolic Giallorossi backline.

The 25-year old has the potential to be a footballing great, and has made 12 saves in the Premier League already. The Kopites would be intrigued to see how he braves this PSG-shaped storm.

