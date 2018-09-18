Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Liverpool vs PSG: Match Preview

Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
Preview
719   //    18 Sep 2018, 12:43 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool FC - Premier League
Mohammad Salah

The first UCL matchday of the season and we are about to witness a thrilling encounter between one of the two giants in Europe. The top dogs from England take on the Ligue 1 leaders PSG at Anfield today, promising plenty of drama and awe-moments.

This is precisely the reason why fans love the Champions League!

The Reds host Neymar and Company at Anfield today, and this is going to be a sensational game for sure. The Parisians, with their marquee player Neymar will have a tough fight in their very first UCL game this season, and it is difficult to predict who will be taking the 3 points at the end of the day.

Both the teams lead their respective leagues in points, and this is one highly-anticipated match. The likes of Mbappe and Neymar on the wings, alongside Cavani through the middle have caused some severe problems to every team they faced, while the attacking trio of Mane, Firmino and Salah have been running riots at England.

Liverpool Training Session and Press Conference
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's thoughts on the game

"It’s football so there are always possibilities and opportunities to bring these fantastic footballers onto your level so you can beat them. That’s what we need to try and do. You cannot only defend or only attack. It’s all about the mix. I’ve been lucky down the years I had teams with a good mix of mentality and quality.”

Prediction

A draw is what I anticipate from the game, as both the teams look equally dangerous and stable. Well, on their day, the attacking trio of Liverpool can destroy opponents on their own as we witnessed last year against City, not to take away anything from the French Champions.

Both the teams look tremendously dangerous, filled with talent, and they possess the ability to beat the best of teams this season. Last year's runners-up Liverpool look a bit more balanced than the Parisians, and a game at Anfield is never convincing for the away team. Liverpool certainly have the edge over PSG, but the Champions League always provides us with unexpected turns and twists.


Harsh Pillai
ANALYST
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Preview: Liverpool v PSG
