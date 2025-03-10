Liverpool vs PSG Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2025

The UEFA Champions League is back in action with another set of matches this week as PSG take on Arne Slot's Liverpool side in an important encounter at Anfield on Tuesday. The Merseysiders got the better of PSG in the reverse fixture and will look to make the most of their advantage this week.

Liverpool vs PSG Preview

PSG are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 standings and have been in impressive form on the domestic front so far this season. The Parisian side thrashed Rennes by a 4-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate this season. The hosts eased past Southampton by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Liverpool vs PSG Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have a slight edge over PSG on the European stage and have won three out of the five matches played between the two teams, as opposed to PSG's two victories.

After losing their first match against PSG in Europe in 1997, Liverpool have lost only one of their last four games against the Parisians and have won three of these games.

Teams from England have remained unbeaten in the last 15 matches played between English and French teams in European competitions on English soil, with the English side winning 14 of these games.

Liverpool have progressed from each of their last 14 knockout ties in the UEFA Champions League where they have managed to win the first leg.

Liverpool have managed to win each of their four matches at home in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Liverpool vs PSG Prediction

Liverpool have been in stellar form under Arne Slot and have exuded confidence in their European performances this season. Mohamed Salah has been exceptional for the Merseysiders yet again this season and will look to make his mark this week.

PSG gave a good account of themselves in the first leg but were unable to make it count at the Parc des Princes. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 PSG

Liverpool vs PSG Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Liverpool to score first - Yes

