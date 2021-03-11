Liverpool vs RB Leipzig: 5 hits and flops as Reds march into the quarter-finals | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool put up a stellar showing to beat RB Leipzig 2-0 in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League clash at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Wednesday. The Reds, who also won the first leg 2-0, are through to the quarter-finals of the continental competition. Liverpool's victory came on the back of their disappointing run of form in the Premier League, with the Merseyside giants currently eighth in the table.

𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐥𝐞𝐠: RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool

⚽️ Salah (53) ⚽️ Mane (58)



𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐞𝐠: Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig

⚽️ Salah (70) ⚽️ Mane (74) pic.twitter.com/3zWF9P2vQU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2021

Usual suspects Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored on Wednesday night to ensure Liverpool did not face too many hiccups against an unpredictable RB Leipzig side. The duo graced the scoresheet in the first leg encounter as well. On that note, let's take a look at the hits and flops in the game.

#1 Hit: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah scored an exquisite goal on Wednesday

Bagging a goal against RB Leipzig will come as a great relief to Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian international was substituted midway through the second-half against Chelsea and had to endure a shocker versus Fulham last weekend.

Latching on to a ball from new signing Diogo Jota, who was playing as a center forward, Salah made no mistake and was right on target for the Reds. He also played the role of a playmaker and was a vital cog in Liverpool's offensive wheel.

Salah's goal was sublime as well, sending Leipzig's defenders one way and then another, before beating goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi comfortably.

#2 Flop: Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig)

Emil Forsberg saw very little of the ball on Wednesday

It was a frustrating night for RB Leipzig center forward Emil Forsberg. Playing alongside Yussuf Poulsen at the heart of his team's attack, Forsberg was not allowed any space by Liverpool centre-backs Ozan Kabak and Nathaniel Phillips.

Forster ended the game with zero shots on target and only two shots in total - a very poor return for an attacking player. Although Liverpool's defense lacked senior and experienced players, RB Leipzig failed to create meaningful chances.

Wednesday's game will serve as a tremendous learning experience for Forsberg, who has scored six goals in 29 appearances in all competitions this season.

