Liverpool vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

RB Leipzig will look to overturn a 2-0 deficit as they take on Liverpool in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie.

Due to Covid-19 quarantine rules, the venue of the second leg of the Round of 16 match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig has been shifted from Anfield to Budapest. Bundesliga clubs will otherwise have to quarantine for two weeks and going by their home form of late, Liverpool might not feel too bad about the venue change.

An injury-ravaged Liverpool have been in horrendous form in the Premier League. They have lost all of their last six home games after going unbeaten at Anfield for 68 consecutive matches prior to their slump. Injuries have played a major hand in Liverpool's capitulation but their strikers not firing is a major source of concern as well.

Liverpool will be desperate to hold on to that 2-0 advantage from the first leg when they take on RB Leipzig. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane had got on the scoresheet for the Merseysiders but RB Leipzig did not exactly cover themselves in glory with their shoddy defending on the night.

Since then Julian Nagelsmann's side have won four games in a row, scoring 11 and conceding just two. They will, however, be wary of the fact that Liverpool are short on confidence and that the game is very much there for the taking if they can rattle their opponents.

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

The first leg of this tie was the only time the two sides have clashed in the past. Liverpool won the match 2-0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool form guide: W-L-W-L-L

RB Leipzig form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Team News

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp has a raft of injury problems to deal with. Defenders Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are all out. Midfielder Jordan Henderson is also sidelined.

Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino did not feature in their latest outing against Fulham due to injuries and will face late fitness tests ahead of Wednesday's game.

Injuries: Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip

Doubtful: Ozan Kabak and Roberto Firmino

Suspensions: None

RB Leipzig

Willi Orban and Angelino did not play in RB Leipzig's 3-0 win against Freiburg. They are doubts for this game but Nagelsmann will be hoping the duo can make the cut. Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai are both injured and ruled out of the second leg.

Injuries: Konrad Laimer and Dominik Szoboszlai

Doubtful: Willi Orban and Angelino

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Nathaniel Phillips, Andrew Robertson; Curtis Jones, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcântara; Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané

RB Leipzig predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulácsi; Tyler Adams, Nordi Mukiele, Dayot Upamecano, Lukas Klostermann; Marcel Sabitzer, Kevin Kampl; Dani Olmo, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen, Christopher Nkunku

Liverpool vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Liverpool have lost six of their last eight games. RB Leipzig have lost just one of their last nine matches and that defeat came in the first leg against Liverpool. The Bundesliga side look in much better shape and we expect them to thump the Merseysiders. But Liverpool might just do enough to progress.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-3 RB Leipzig