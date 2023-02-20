Liverpool vs Real Madrid: 3 key battles to look out for | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Liverpool will host Real Madrid in one of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 fixtures on Tuesday (February 21).

The Reds have had a rocky 2022-23 campaign across numerous competitions and have won just two out of their last five games going into this encounter.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been decent across several competitions this season and have won four out of their last five games going into this clash.

Whenever Los Blancos and Jurgen Klopp's men are drawn together in the UEFA Champions League, the fixture has always promised excitement.

Hence, this article will look at three key individual battles that could determine the outcome of this encounter.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#3 Vinicius Junior vs Trent Alexander-Arnold

When you talk about sensational young wingers, one of the names that come to mind is Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian is fast and his attacking intuition has been immense so far. This has seen him score 16 goals and register eight assists in 34 appearances for Los Blancos this season.

Monitoring his movements on the flank is a tough task. Vinicius is arguably Real Madrid's top attacking threat going into this clash due to his electrifying pace and finishing proficiency. Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold will definitely have his work cut out.

The Englishman will have to be defensively alert and will also have to avoid excessive overlapping if he intends to keep Vinicius under wraps.

#2 Mohamed Salah vs David Alaba

Newcastle United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Despite Liverpool's poor run of form this season, Salah has been quite decent in attack. The Egyptian has netted 18 goals and registered eight assists in 33 appearances for Liverpool so far. It can also be stated that he's Liverpool's main attacking threat going into this encounter.

Salah's ability to produce in the final third is not matched by many. He's always moving around and his ability to exploit the little pockets of space created by the opposition's defense is remarkable. Alaba will definitely have to keep him under close watch if he intends to come out on top in this battle.

However, Alaba is highly experienced and his defensive intuition has been remarkable this season. He'll most likely be deployed to the left-back position in the potential absence of Ferland Mendy.

#1 Karim Benzema vs Virgil Van Dijk

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

Arguably one of the most sensational finishers in the world, Benzema is clinical in front of goal. This has seen him score 16 goals and register four assists in 23 appearances for Real Madrid this season.

His aerial prowess is impressive and when you talk about a perfect defensive match, Van Dijk clearly fits the bill.

The Dutchman is sensible in defense and his ball-winning edge is outstanding. But based on Liverpool's current defensive form, Van Dijk's task will be amplified. He'll have to be defensively robust if he intends to stop Benzema from finding the back of the net in this clash.

