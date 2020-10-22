Liverpool vs Sheffield United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool will take on Sheffield United at Anfield on Saturday. Both teams will have entirely different outlooks on the game but rest assured, the two sides are not likely to settle for anything less than all three points.

Liverpool kickstarted their UEFA Champions League campaign last night with a 1-0 win over Ajax. It wasn't the most convincing performance to end a three-match winless streak but the Merseysiders will take it.

Jurgen Klopp and co. feel hard done and to a large extend, justifiably so, for a multitude of refereeing decisions that went against them last weekend as they took on arch-rivals Everton in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

Rhian Brewster will make his return to Anfield this time donning the Blades' colours after he was sold on deadline day. Sheffield United have their own share of struggles.

The sophomore season blues seem to be hinting to take over and their best result so far this season is a 1-1 draw against Fulham and have lost four of their five matches so far.

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Head-to-Head

Liverpool and Sheffield United have clashed a total of 138 times in all of history. Liverpool have won 62 of those games while Sheffield have won 45. 31 games have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was in January earlier this year and Liverpool won the game 2-0.

Liverpool form guide: W-L-L-D-W

Sheffield United form guide: L-L-L-L-D

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Team News

Liverpool's injury concerns have grown over the past week. Virgil Van Dijk will be a long-term absentee and that will severely hamper their defensive strength.

Liverpool's injury concerns have grown over the past week. Virgil Van Dijk will be a long-term absentee and that will severely hamper their defensive strength. Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also out for this fixture. Sadio Mane was taken off in the 60th minute of the game against Ajax and is a doubt for this one.

Liverpool are waiting to see if Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip will be cleared to play against Sheffield on Saturday.

Injuries: Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Doubtful: Sadio Mane, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip

Suspensions: None

Sheffield United remain hopeful of Lys Mousset's return. Chris Wilder has suggested that Mousset and Jack O' Connell are likely to make a comeback.

Max Lowe is a doubt after a collision with Loftus-Cheek in the Blades' game against Fulham. John Fleck is out for four to six weeks after landing on his back in the previous game.

Injuries: John Fleck

Doubtful: Lys Mousset, Jack O' Connell and Max Lowe

Suspensions: None

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Predicted Lineups

Liverpool predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrian, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota

“Breath of fresh air. He’s given us a spark.



The decision to start him or not is a big one. He’s been working extremely hard, undoubted natural talent.”



The Gaffer on Rhian Brewster ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/DGyQzcNC8E — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) October 16, 2020

Sheffield United predicted XI: Sheffield United (3-5-2): Aaron Ramsdale; Chris Basham, John Egan, Ethan Ampadu; George Baldock, Sander Berge, John Lundstram, Oliver Norwood, Enda Stevens; Rhian Brewster, Oliver McBurnie

Liverpool vs Sheffield United Prediction

Liverpool's injury issues will weaken them but Sheffield United don't have any sort of momentum and do not seem equipped to handle the Reds' firepower. We are expecting a comfortable win for Liverpool in this match.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Sheffield United