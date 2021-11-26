Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips - 27th November 2021

With almost a quarter of the Premier League 2021-22 campaign behind us, Liverpool find themselves in the thick of things at the top of the table. They returned to winning ways with a 4-0 win over Arsenal last week and will be looking to make it two in a row as they host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men have lost just one game this term, with that loss coming at West Ham United earlier this month. They have won two games since and have kept a clean sheet in both games, beating Arsenal 4-0 last Saturday and overcoming Porto 2-0 in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Southampton have found themselves in the middle of the table as usual and fell to a 2-1 loss at Norwich last week, which ended their two-game winning streak. Free-scoring Liverpool are the favorites against the Saints here.

Liverpool vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool are the top-scoring side in the Premier League with 35 goals so far and are the only team to score in every single game this season.

Liverpool have been victorious in seven of their last eight encounters with Southampton and are unbeaten at home against them in league fixtures since 2014.

Southampton recorded a 1-0 win at Saint Mary's Stadium last season but have lost 12-0 on aggregate in their last four trips to Merseyside.

Liverpool have managed to keep a clean sheet in their last five home games across all competitions against Southampton.

Southampton have scored 11 goals in the Premier League this season, only Norwich City have scored fewer goals than the visiting side. Despite their low scoring rate, Ralph Hasenhüttl's men have managed to find the back of the net in their last seven games across all competitions.

Liverpool vs Southampton Prediction

Though the hosts will be without regular starters Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita for this game, they have more than enough firepower to record a win here. Mohamed Salah's incredible goalscoring form gives them a huge advantage.

Premier League @premierleague Goals scored in 2021/22



Liverpool: 35

Chelsea: 30

Man City: 25

West Ham: 23

Man Utd: 20

Crystal Palace: 18

Everton: 16

Aston Villa: 16

Brentford: 16

Watford: 16

Leicester: 16

Newcastle: 15

Burnley: 14

Arsenal: 13

Wolves: 12

Leeds: 12

Brighton: 12

Spurs: 11

Saints: 11

Southampton need to work on their attacking output as they have managed to maintain a decent defensive record having let in 14 goals, just three more than the Reds. Klopp's side are strong favorites here and Anfield has been a fortress for them recently and they can make it three wins and three clean sheets across all competitions here.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Southampton

Liverpool vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Liverpool have scored two or more goals in their last 16 outings across all competitions and Southampton have scored at least one goal in their last eight games across all competitions)

Tip 3 - Mohamed Salah to score and provide an assist anytime: YES (Salah leads the goalscoring and assists charts in the Premier League)

Tip 4 - Trent Alexander-Arnold to provide an assist anytime: YES

Edited by Shardul Sant

