Liverpool vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Liverpool will welcome Sparta Prague to Anfield in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two teams met in Prague last week, and Liverpool registered an impressive 5-1 away win, to take a commanding four-goal lead on aggregate. Darwin Núñez bagged a first-half brace, while Luis Díaz and Dominik Szoboszlai added goals in the second half after Conor Bradley's own goal helped Sparta Prague reduce the deficit by one goal in the first minute of the second half.

The hosts played Manchester City in a top-of-the-table Premier League clash on Sunday. Alexis Mac Allister's second-half penalty helped the Reds hold the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw.

The visitors' poor form continued in the Czech First League on Sunday, as they suffered a 4-0 away loss to Viktoria Plzen. They are winless in their three games across all competitions in March.

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times thus far, with all three meetings coming in the Europa League. The hosts are unbeaten in these meetings, with two wins and one game ending in a draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions, recording seven wins.

The visitors are winless in their last three games in all competitions, failing to score in two games.

Liverpool have enjoyed an unbeaten run at home across all competitions, scoring at least three goals in 16 of the 22 games.

Sparta Prague have suffered three defeats in their last four away games in the Europa League this term, including the knockout round playoffs last month.

The visitors have scored just one goal in their three meetings against the hosts.

After keeping three consecutive clean sheets, the hosts have conceded one goal apiece in their last two games.

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague Prediction

The Reds head into the match on an eight-game unbeaten run, scoring 22 goals while conceding just five times. They are unbeaten at home in all competitions, recording seven wins in their last eight games at Anfield. They have a 100% record at home in the Europa League group stage, keeping two clean sheets in three games, and are strong favorites.

Jürgen Klopp has no fresh absentees for this match but is likely to make a few changes to the starting XI from their draw against Manchester City on Sunday. Ibrahima Konate was injured in the first leg and is unlikely to be risked here. Mohamed Salah has made appearances from the bench in the last two games and is set to start from the bench again.

Rudí have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three games, suffering two defeats on the trot. They have scored just one goal in these games while conceding nine goals.

Filip Panák returned to the starting XI on Sunday against Viktoria Plzen after missing the first leg with a calf injury, but there are doubts over the availability of Asger Sørensen, who was injured in the first leg.

The Reds have one foot in the quarterfinals, thanks to their four-goal lead on aggregate. Considering their home record this season, they are expected to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Liverpool 2-1 Sparta Prague

Liverpool vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Alexis Mac Allister to score or assist any time - Yes