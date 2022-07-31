Liverpool vs Strasbourg prediction and betting tips | July 31st | Club Friendlies 2022

Fresh off winning the FA Community Shield on Saturday, Liverpool will host Strasbourg at Anfield in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday.
This will also be the visitors’ final pre-season outing ahead of their Ligue 1 curtain-raiser against Monaco on August 6.
Liverpool kicked off their 2022-23 campaign with a bang, claimed a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday evening.
New signing Darwin Nunez rose to the occasion, winning a penalty in the 82nd minute before putting the icing on the cake with a 94th-minute header. The Reds will now play their final pre-season game on Sunday ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham on August 6.
Meanwhile, Strasbourg suffered their first defeat of the pre-season when they were beaten 2-1 by Italian side Cagliari.
Before that, the Ligue 1 outfit picked up two wins and as many draws from their opening four friendlies. Strasbourg head into Sunday’s game on a run of three wins from their last ten away games across competitions since the start of February.
Liverpool vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, who'll both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note and kick off their domestic campaign with a win.
- Liverpool head into the game on a run of two wins and as many defeats from their four friendlies, scoring seven goals and conceding five.
- Strasbourg are unbeaten in all but one of their five pre-season games, with a 2-1 loss to Cagliari being the exception.
- The Reds are unbeaten in their last seven games at Anfield, picking up five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League in March.
- Strasbourg have failed to win their last three outings, conceding seven goals and scoring six.
Liverpool vs Strasbourg Prediction
While the full-time results remain unimportant, a thrilling contest should ensue, with both teams looking to wrap up their pre-season on a high. Buoyed by their Community Shield triumph, a reshuffled Liverpool team should comfortably see off the Ligue 1 club, who are without a win in three games.
Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Strasbourg.
Liverpool vs Strasbourg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Liverpool.
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Strasbourg’s last six games).
Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Liverpool’s last nine games).
Tip 4: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the Reds’ last nine outings).