Liverpool vs Strasbourg prediction and betting tips | July 31st | Club Friendlies 2022

Fresh off winning the FA Community Shield on Saturday, Liverpool will host Strasbourg at Anfield in their final pre-season friendly on Sunday.

This will also be the visitors’ final pre-season outing ahead of their Ligue 1 curtain-raiser against Monaco on August 6.

Liverpool kicked off their 2022-23 campaign with a bang, claimed a 3-1 victory over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday evening.

New signing Darwin Nunez rose to the occasion, winning a penalty in the 82nd minute before putting the icing on the cake with a 94th-minute header. The Reds will now play their final pre-season game on Sunday ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham on August 6.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg suffered their first defeat of the pre-season when they were beaten 2-1 by Italian side Cagliari.

Before that, the Ligue 1 outfit picked up two wins and as many draws from their opening four friendlies. Strasbourg head into Sunday’s game on a run of three wins from their last ten away games across competitions since the start of February.

Liverpool vs Strasbourg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two teams, who'll both look to begin their rivalry on a winning note and kick off their domestic campaign with a win.

Liverpool head into the game on a run of two wins and as many defeats from their four friendlies, scoring seven goals and conceding five.

Strasbourg are unbeaten in all but one of their five pre-season games, with a 2-1 loss to Cagliari being the exception.

James Milner @JamesMilner 🪒Delighted to have won my first trophy with a beard. Might need to keep it now 🫣

#YNWA One shave is all it takes🪒Delighted to have won my first trophy with a beard. Might need to keep it now 🫣 One shave is all it takes 🎵🎶🪒Delighted to have won my first trophy with a beard. Might need to keep it now 🫣#YNWA https://t.co/Mlgvdo6M58

The Reds are unbeaten in their last seven games at Anfield, picking up five wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League in March.

Strasbourg have failed to win their last three outings, conceding seven goals and scoring six.

Liverpool vs Strasbourg Prediction

While the full-time results remain unimportant, a thrilling contest should ensue, with both teams looking to wrap up their pre-season on a high. Buoyed by their Community Shield triumph, a reshuffled Liverpool team should comfortably see off the Ligue 1 club, who are without a win in three games.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Strasbourg.

Liverpool vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool.

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in Strasbourg’s last six games).

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in eight of Liverpool’s last nine games).

Tip 4: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in the Reds’ last nine outings).

