Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - 3 ways to beat the Reds at Anfield

Tottenham Hotspur are going to face another hard task against Liverpool FC this Weekend

With the end of the international break, your favorite Premier League superstars will return to action for their clubs this weekend. The big game of this Gameweek 32 will take place Anfield where Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool will be try to prove their dominance over Mauricio Pochettiono's Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Liverpool is at the top of the table with 76 points from 31 league games, although the Reds have played an extra game than second-placed Manchester City. Spurs hold the third place as they have bagged 61 points from 30 matches.

Liverpool has an impressive defensive record this season having conceded only 18 goals from 31 matches. The presence of Virgil Van-Dijk in defense has strengthened the backline considerably. On the other hand, Harry Kane who has already scored 17 goals from 26 matches for Spurs this season will be a big threat.

The match is not going to be an easy one for the Spurs as Liverpool will be looking to maintain their top spot. But, there are a few tactics which could help Pochettino's side to demolish Liverpool. Without wasting any time, let us take a look at those 3 things, Tottenham could do to beat Liverpool.

#3 Midfield domination:

Spurs midfield needs to take more responsibilities

Liverpool midfield has been exceptional, to say the least this season. The likes of Wijnaldum, Henderson, Milner, and Fabinho have been in incredible form and are the reason why the Red's midfield is regarded as one of the best in the league.

If Tottenham wants to create early pressure on Sunday, they have to win the midfield battle first. It is expected that Wanyama, Sissoko, Alli, and Eriksen will the start for Spurs at Anfield.

The result of the match will depend on if the midfielders do their job perfectly. If Tottenham could dominate in the middle of the park at Anfield, it would be a job half done for visitors.

