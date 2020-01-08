Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur - Last 5 encounters in the Premier League

Jose Mourinho will meet Jurgen Klopp again as LFC face Spurs this weekend

Since the resurgence of Tottenham Hotspur as a big team, The Lilywhites have been involved in some spectacular games against the other teams in the "top 6". Over the past few seasons, Spurs have been very fun to watch and they have often troubled the big guns across Europe. Now, a new era is underway at the North London club as they aim to reach new heights under manager Jose Mourinho.

Their opponents this weekend in the Premier League are the defending European champions, Liverpool. Under the leadership of Jurgen Klopp, the Reds have achieved glory that the fans had not witnessed for years and years, and the current Premier League leaders might just be the best team in the world right now.

This match promises to be as intriguing as the Spurs-Liverpool games in the past, as Mourinho would be looking to end Klopp's unbeaten run at the top.

In this article, we take a look back at the five latest encounters between these two teams in the Premier League as we prepare ourselves for a high-octane clash this weekend -

#1 Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur, 27th October 2019

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

The most recent clash between these clubs came at Anfield in October of last year. It was Spurs' first game against Liverpool after the Reds had beaten them in the Champions League final at the end of last season, and the visitors were looking for some sort of revenge. However, that was not to be.

The game itself was a much more exciting battle as compared to the Champions League final, with Harry Kane netting a goal in the very first minute of the game - the fastest goal that Liverpool had conceded at Anfield since 1997. Despite the early set-back, the home team kept on fighting and equalised through captain Jordan Henderson in the 52nd minute of the game.

Just over 20 minutes later, Spurs fouled in their penalty box to give Liverpool a penalty. The spot-kick was duly dispatched by Mohamed Salah, who shot it past Paolo Gazzaniga to give his team a 2-1 victory. This win kept Liverpool at the top of the league, whereas Mauro Pochettino lost his 200th game in charge of the club at a stadium where he has failed to win a single game.

