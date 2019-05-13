Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, UCL Final: 4 Reasons why Jurgen Klopp's side holds the edge

Thrilling football, scintillating performances, a great degree of drama and loads of emotions has got us this far in the UEFA Champions League. Top clubs from all around Europe battled each other in a bid to reign as the kings of Europe. But in the end, there are two who will lock horns on 1 June at the majestic Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

It all began with numerous top clubs, top players, all vying to win the biggest prize in club football i.e. the UEFA Champions League. After months of witnessing some extraordinary football, here we have our two finalists of the season- Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur, two teams who have crossed all the hurdles in order to reach the final.

Both these English sides have endured so much in their journey to the final and it will be quite astonishing to watch these two powerhouses battle it out for the spectacular prize. Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have done incredibly well in guiding their respective teams to the final, but when it comes to analyzing the prospects, there is one certain team that shall walk in as the favorite.

Spurs fans will hate to agree but Liverpool do hold an edge and it will take something utterly miraculous for the London-outfit to win the UCL. Here we list down 4 reasons as to why Liverpool will enter the match as favorites:

#4 Harry Kane’s probable absence

Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur in the final of UEFA Champions league, things don’t get much bigger than this. The two teams will play their biggest match of the season and there is no doubt that these two English clubs will put all on the line to land the majestic Champions League trophy.

These big matches often become memories which are talked about for ages and history suggest that in order to win the big matches, you need your big players to play and perform.

When it comes to Spurs, Harry Kane is the man they circle their hopes around and his probable absence could hurt them. Pochettino has been utterly brilliant with his tactics as he defeated the likes of Manchester City and Ajax without their star striker but playing in the final is an altogether different ball game.

Liverpool are a perfect example for this as they lost Mohamed Salah in the first-half of last seasons' final against Real Madrid and thereon it was lights off for Jurgen Klopp’s unit.

Harry Kane’s participation isn’t confirmed and even if the mercurial Englishman makes it to the squad, lack of match practice will definitely make Mauricio think twice before naming him on the team sheet.

