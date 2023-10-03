Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Liverpool will entertain Union Saint-Gilloise at Anfield in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The hosts kicked off their campaign with a 3-1 away win over LASK last month, overturning a one-goal deficit in the second half. A 56th-minute penalty from Darwin Núñez laid the foundation of their comeback as Luis Díaz and Mohamed Salah added goals in the 63rd and 88th minutes respectively.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Toulouse in their campaign opener, with Mohamed Amoura equalizing in the 69th minute for them.

The hosts saw their seven-game winning run across all competitions end on Saturday as they fell to a 2-1 away loss at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Joël Matip's own goal in the sixth minute of added time condemned them to their first defeat of the season.

Liverpool fought very well till the end, despite being reduced to nine men in the 69th minute, and will look to return to winning ways in this match.

The visitors made it three wins on the trot on Sunday, defeating Charleroi 3-1 at home in the Belgian Pro League. Ross Sykes bagged a first-half brace and Christian Burgess scored a goal in the 45th minute.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The Reds have squared off against Belgian opponents 15 times in European competitions, recording 12 wins. They have suffered just one defeat and two games have ended in draws.

The visitors have met an English team just once thus far in competitive games, suffering an 8-4 defeat on aggregate to Birmingham City in the 1958-60 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup semi-finals.

Union Saint-Gilloise have suffered just two defeats in their Europa League thus far, with both coming at home.

Liverpool are unbeaten at home in their last 11 home games in the Europa League, recording eight wins.

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

The Reds suffered their first defeat of the 2023-24 season on Saturday, though there were a few questionable decisions from the match officials. They'll be gunning to bounce back to winning ways and home advantage makes them strong favorites in this match.

They are unbeaten in their last 12 competitive home games, recording 10 wins. This season, they have a 100% record at home, scoring three goals apiece in four games while conceding just thrice.

Jurgen Klopp will be without the services of Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara through injuries. Cody Gakpo picked up a knee injury in the loss at Tottenham and is ruled out for at least a month.

Les Unionistes will travel to England without the services of top-scorer Dennis Eckert and there are doubts over the availability of Loic Lapoussin and Alessio Castro-Montes, who were absent in their league game on Sunday.

The Belgian side are unbeaten in away games in the Europa League since their first appearance in the competition last season. They have won four of their five away games thus far and will be hopeful of a positive result.

Nonetheless, considering the Reds' impressive home record and goalscoring run, we expect them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Liverpool 3-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Liverpool vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Darwin Nunez to score or assist any time - Yes