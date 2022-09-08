Liverpool vs Wolves Prediction and Betting tips | 10th September 2022

Liverpool will host Wolves at Anfield on Saturday afternoon on the seventh matchday of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

The Reds will return to domestic action this weekend after a 4-1 away defeat to Napoli on Wednesday in their first Champions League game of the campaign saw their difficult start to the season continue. They played out a goalless draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby last weekend and could very well have lost that game as well.

Liverpool have picked up just nine points from six games this season. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways here.

Wolves have had mixed results this season as the Wanderers continue their tactical transition to a back four. They picked up their first league win of the season last weekend, beating Southampton 1-0 at Molineux via a close-range finish from Daniel Podence just before the interval.

The visitors sit 14th in the league table with six points from six games and will be looking to add to that tally this weekend.

Liverpool vs Wolves Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 111th meeting between Liverpool and Wolves. The hosts have won 57 of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won 36 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

Jurgen Klopp's men have won their last seven games in this fixture and their last 11 in the Premier League.

The Wanderers are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture and have failed to score any goals in eight of those outings.

Liverpool have not lost a Premier League game on home turf since March 2021 when they lost 1-0 to Fulham at Anfield.

Bruno Lage's men have scored just three goals this season, the fewest in the league alongside struggling West Ham United.

Wolves have conceded three goals away from home in the Premier League this season. No other side have conceded fewer.

Liverpool vs Wolves Prediction

The Reds are enduring their toughest start to a season under Jurgen Klopp, picking up just two wins from seven games across all competitions this season. Seven of their nine points this season have, however, come on home turf and they will fancy their chances here.

Wolves are on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions but have won just one game in the league this season. They are going up against a Liverpool side short on confidence this weekend and we are backing them to pick up a point.

Prediction: Liverpool 1-1 Wolves

Liverpool vs Wolves Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of Liverpool's last seven matches)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of Wolves' last six outings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Peter P