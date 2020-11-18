Liverpool: Weekly wages of first-team stars revealed | Premier League 2020-21

Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool undoubtedly have one of the best squads in world football. Through smart signings and the work of boss Jurgen Klopp, some truly top-level talents now call Liverpool their home.

However, unlike some of their Premier League rivals, Liverpool surprisingly don’t break the bank when it comes to paying huge wage packets.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the weekly wages of Liverpool’s first-team stars during the 2020-21 season.

Note: all figures have been taken from Spotrac.com. Where data was unavailable or inaccurate, Sportekz.com was used.

#22 Adrian - £30,769 per week

Adrian has proven to be a solid deputy keeper for Liverpool.

Liverpool’s reserve goalkeeper Adrian is their lowest-paid first-team star, making around £30k per week on his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2021.

The Spaniard has been called into action more than Liverpool fans would’ve hoped in recent months. He made 11 Premier League appearances in 2019-20 and has made two thus far into 2020-21. But outside of a handful of costly errors, he’s proven himself to be a solid deputy for #1 keeper Alisson.

#21 Divock Origi - £49,500 per week

Divock Origi has scored a number of key goals for Liverpool.

One of the heroes of Liverpool’s 2018-19 Champions League-winning campaign, striker Divock Origi makes just under £50k per week on his current deal, which runs until the summer of 2024. Never a first choice for Liverpool, the Belgian is still an able deputy.

However, the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Takumi Minamino have meant that his chances have been cut down a little – he’s made just one appearance for the Reds this season. Whether he’s willing to simply be a reserve is a question that he’ll probably have to answer in the near future.

#20 Trent Alexander-Arnold - £60,000 per week

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of football's most highly rated young stars.

Considering he’s one of Jurgen Klopp’s key players, it’s surprising to learn that Trent Alexander-Arnold reportedly makes just £60k per week on his current deal, which runs until 2024. However, it is worth noting that the deal made the Liverpool right-back one of football’s highest-paid teenagers at the time he signed it.

Alexander-Arnold’s importance to the Liverpool cause cannot really be understated at this point – he made a ridiculous 13 assists in Premier League action last season. And while we haven’t seen him at his best thus far into 2020-21, he remains one of the best attacking full-backs on the planet.

#19 Konstantinos Tsimikas - £60,000 per week

Konstantinos Tsimikas has yet to make a Premier League appearance for Liverpool.

A new signing in the recent transfer window, Greek international Konstantinos Tsimikas arrived at Liverpool in a £11.75m deal from Olympiacos. His current £60k-per-week contract runs until 2025, but thus far into 2020-21, we haven’t seen him in Premier League action.

However, it’s worth noting that Jurgen Klopp traditionally allows new signings time to embed into his squad. It took the likes of Andrew Robertson and Fabinho time to settle in, for instance – meaning that Tsimikas probably still has a bright future ahead of him at Anfield.

#18 Georginio Wijnaldum - £75,000 per week

Will Georginio Wijnaldum sign a new deal at Liverpool?

Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum was a low-key signing for Liverpool back in 2016, but he’s developed into a key player for them. Wijnaldum has scored plenty of goals during his time at Anfield, including some highly important ones in key matches.

However, it’s been suggested that he’s reached an impasse when it comes to extending his current contract, which expires in the summer of 2021. Whether this has to do with him wanting an increase on his current £75k-per-week wages is unknown. But given his importance as of late, Liverpool would probably be best to do what it takes to sign him back up.

#17 Joe Gomez - £75,000 per week

Joe Gomez has become one of Liverpool's key defenders.

Young England international Joe Gomez has grown in stature over the past couple of seasons at Liverpool and is now considered one of their first-choice center-backs alongside Virgil van Dijk. The 23-year-old signed his current deal in 2019, tying him to Liverpool until 2024 on a £75k-per-week contract.

Unfortunately, Gomez recently suffered a serious knee injury whilst on international duty and is now likely to miss the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign. Liverpool fans will be hoping he can return strongly in the early part of next season.

#16 Takumi Minamino - £75,000 per week

Liverpool fans are still waiting to see the best of Takumi Minamino.

Signed last January from RB Salzburg in a £7.25m deal, Takumi Minamino is the first Japanese international to play for Liverpool. However, despite bringing a strong reputation with him, we’ve yet to really see the best of him in a red shirt.

Minamino has thus far only made 14 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, most of them from the bench. However, with a long and arduous season ahead, it’s likely that his chance in the starting line-up will come at some point in the near future.