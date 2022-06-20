Liverpool willing to include 27-year-old star in swap deal to sign £77.5 million-rated Italy international: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly interested in acquiring the services of Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in a player-plus-cash deal involving Naby Keita.

The 25-year-old shot to fame during the 2020/21 season, helping the Nerrazzuri lift the Serie A title. After joining Inter Milan in 2019 on loan from Cagliari, he sealed a permanent move to San Siro in 2020.

Since then, the UEFA European Championship-winner has made 135 appearances for the club. He has scored 11 goals and provided 34 assists from the centre of the park along the way.

Last season, Barella appeared in 48 matches across all competitions, registering three goals and 13 assists.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Jurgen Klopp could turn to Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella as an alternative to Aurelien Tchouameni as he looks to bolster Liverpool's midfield options this summer. [ @DExpress_Sport Jurgen Klopp could turn to Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella as an alternative to Aurelien Tchouameni as he looks to bolster Liverpool's midfield options this summer. [@DExpress_Sport] https://t.co/QLGZqKR6jb

According to Calciomercato [via HITC], Liverpool are willing to rope in the £77.5 million-rated midfielder by using Keita as an exchange option.

With just 11 goals and seven assists in 116 appearances, Keita has failed to live up to his reputation since joining Liverpool in 2018. The former RB Leipzig man is in the final year of his contract at Anfield.

In the ongoing transfer window, the Reds have also been linked with other midfielders like Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham [via The Sun], Leeds United's Kalvin Phillips [via Daily Mirror] and PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare [via Daily Express].

Liverpool in the summer window so far

After missing out on the Premier League title by a single point and losing the UEFA Champions League final last season, Liverpool have been quite active this summer. Bolstering their squad in key areas, the Jurgen Klopp-coached team aim to reach newer heights in the 2022/23 season.

Earlier, the club completed the transfer of Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez in a deal worth up to £85 million, including add-ons. Having scored 34 goals in 41 matches last season, Nunez signed a six-year deal at the 19-time league champions.

On the other hand, the Reds have also completed the signing of Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay for £6.5 million. The 18-year-old, who bagged the SFWA Young Player of the Year award, made 33 appearances across all competitions last season.

Earlier in May, the six-time UEFA Champions League winners agreed a potential deal of £7.7 million for highly-rated attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Meanwhile, Sadio Mane is set to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a deal worth up to £35.1 million. Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, forward Takumi Minamino, defenders Nathaniel Phillips and Neco Williams are also rumoured to depart the club this window.

