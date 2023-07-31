Liverpool youngster Ben Doak scored his first senior goal for Liverpool against Leicester City in a 4-0 victory. The young Scotland-born impressed quite a few people with his three 45-minute outings with the Reds. The young right winger, playing alongside Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo, found the net in the second half with a beautiful header.

Liverpool FC @LFC Matip Doak



Another first senior goal in Singapore pic.twitter.com/NLyO65H3vy SzoboszlaiMatipDoakAnother first senior goal in Singapore

The teenage right-winger is not yet ready to put pressure on the likes of Mohamed Salah or Luis Diaz, but he is already eyeing more playing time with the domestic cups and Europa League as a target for next season.

Speaking to the club’s media, Doak shared his intention of doing as much as possible throughout pre-season to be involved at senior level.

“It’s a good feeling, it’s my first one as well. It just feels really good to score in front of all these fans. I just tried to do my best and prove myself as well...Of course, I want to play as many games as possible. The more games you play the more ready you are to stay in the game as a whole. I’m just trying to make a career for myself, hopefully at the highest level.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp loves to give youngsters their chances to shine in domestic cups like Carabao Cup, and Ben Doak makes a strong case for himself with his recent impressive displays.

Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool youngster is a joy to watch

Liverpool youngster Doak has been an absolute joy to watch according to Jurgen Klopp. The Liverpool boss seems very impressed by the youngster as he claims that the young star is,

“Still 17, but he is just a joy to watch. With all the little struggles he has with losing the ball here & there, but the bravery, speed & power is so cool to see.”

Liverpool has had success with academy youngsters, but none have been more impressive than Trent Alexander Arnold. The Reds are hopeful that Ben Doak follow in the footsteps of their right back.

The 17-year-old Scot, who joined Liverpool’s academy from Celtic’s youth team back in 2022, is salivating at the prospect of earning more game time in the upcoming season.

Doak has sent a strong message to the Liverpool boss that he would rather be fighting for a place in the squad instead of a loan deal. There is no doubt that Doak will be a joy to watch if he is in the Liverpool squad next season.