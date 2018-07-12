Liverpool's top five transfer targets this summer

Jurgen Klopp

There has been a real sense of urgency with Liverpool in the transfer window this summer, with Jurgen Klopp keen the strengthen the squad in order to compete for the Premier League title.

Liverpool have faltered in recent years, floating around the fourth spot for the past couple of seasons - which might seem low for a team of their stature, yet it is a marked improvement from their 6th and 8th place finishes in the 2014-15 campaign and the 2015-16 campaign respectively.

There has been a myriad of gossip, rumours and speculation surrounding Liverpool and the stars they are trying to sign from around the world, but what is fact and what is fiction in all of this mess?

In this slideshow I'll share with you the top five targets Klopp is looking to sign before the transfer deadline, according to various reputable sources around Europe.

#5 Alisson

Alisson has caught the attention of clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid and Liverpool.

The Brazilian goalkeeper has been linked with both Real Madrid and Liverpool this summer, but reports in Italy have suggested that Liverpool are prepared to make an offer in the region of €60m to get their man.

The latest on the future of the goalkeeper has been commented on in the Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), who have said that the Reds plan to make a €60m bid with €5m in bonuses within the next few days.

In terms of what the contract would look like, Gazetta dello Sport also mentioned that Liverpool were prepared to offer Alisson a five-year contract worth €6m per season. This is more than the amount the Brazilian had agreed in principle with Madrid.

However, the excitement has been dampened somewhat by Roma's asking price of €70m. They have grown increasingly impatient with the low-ball offers, and want an acceptable offer soon in order to find a replacement in time.

How might Alisson fit into the current Liverpool squad?

After Loris Karius' diabolical performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League final back in May, the German's reputation has hit rock-bottom with Liverpool's fans. Even recently, Karius made yet another error which handed Tranmere Rovers an easy goal in a pre-season friendly.

The other main 'keeper Liverpool have on their books is 30-year-old Simon Mignolet, but he is even further down the pecking order than Karius, having made his own fair share of mistakes in the past as well.

Alisson is a confident shot-stopper whose error-count is impressively low, so if the Reds were to capture him this summer, it would be a huge boost to their Premier League campaign.

Rumour probability: 5/10

Alisson is a hot prospect at Roma and so the club would naturally be inclined to hang onto him - hence the huge €70m price tag. And since Real Madrid are also competing for the 25-year-old's signature, the chances of the Merseyside club capturing their man this summer are slim, but still possible.