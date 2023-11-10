Livingston vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2023

Livingston take on Rangers in a Scottish Premiership First Phase matchup on Sunday (November 12).

The hosts are in poor form in the league, losing their last four games, including their most recent outing, a 1-0 defeat at Dundee. With 10 points from 12 games, David Martindale's side are 11th in the standings, a whopping 22 points off runaway leaders Celtic.

Meanwhile, Rangers are flying high in second place, eight points behind the league leaders, but have a game in hand. They have won their last four games across competitions, including a 2-1 home win over Sparta Prague in the UEFA Europa League in midweek.

On that note, let's have a look at Livingston's head-to-head record with Rangers, key numbers, prediction and betting tips:

Livingston vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 45 meetings across competitions, Rangers have won 33 and lost just thrice.

Rangers have won their last three meetings with Livingstone without conceding, scoring 11 times.

Livingston are winless in 10 meetings with Rangers, losing nine, scoring just thrice.

Rangers have won seven of their last 10 games across competitions, losing twice.

Livingston have won once in 10 games across competitions, losing six, including the last four.

Livingston vs Rangers Prediction

Livingston are in wretched form, having won only one of their last 10 games across competitions, scoring only six times and conceding 19. Contrast that to Rangers, who have netted 25 times and let in eight.

Rangers haven't had the perfect league campaign, losing thrice in 11 games but have won eight times. Livingston, meanwhile, have fared worse, winning only twice in 12 games and losing six.

Having not beaten their illustrious visitors in their last 10 meetings across competitions, expect the trend to continue. Martindale's side should coast to a resounding win without conceding.

Prediction: Livingston 0-3 Rangers

Livingstone vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Rangers to win

Tip 2: Livingston to score: No

Tip 3: Rangers to keep a clean sheet: Yes