Livingston vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28th 2025

Livingston will welcome Rangers to Almondvale Stadium in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday. The visitors have endured a winless run in the league thus far, while Livi have registered one win in six games.

The hosts met Dundee United in their previous outing and suffered a 3-2 away loss. They got on the scoresheet thanks to Clark Robertson's own goal, and Jeremy Bokila's penalty helped them level the score in the 83rd minute. Callum Jones bagged a stoppage-time winner for Dundee.

The Gers suffered their first league defeat of the season in their previous outing as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Hearts. They bounced back with a 2-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish League Cup last week, but failed to continue that form and lost 1-0 at home to Genk in their UEFA Europa League campaign opener on Thursday.

Livingston vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 47 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 35 wins. The Lions have three wins to their name, and nine games have ended in draws.

The Gers have the second-worst goalscoring record in the Premiership this season, scoring just three goals.

The visitors secured a league double last season over the Lions, with an aggregate score of 5-0.

Livingston have failed to score in their last five meetings against the visitors.

Rangers have failed to score in four of their last five games in all competitions.

Four of the last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors scoring at least three goals in these four games.

Livingston vs Rangers Prediction

The Lions are winless in their last five games in all competitions, suffering four defeats. They have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six league games this season and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have drawn four of their five league games, with all five games producing under 2.5 goals. They are unbeaten in their last 10 away games in this fixture, recording nine wins.

While the Gers have been the dominant side in recent games in this fixture, considering the current form of the two teams, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Livingston 1-1 Rangers

Livingston vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

