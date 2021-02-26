Livingston vs St Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish League Cup 2020-21

Livingston face off against St. Johnstone in the Scottish League Cup final at Hampden Park on Sunday.

Livingston defeated St. Mirren 1-0 thanks to Scott Robinson's 10th-minute goal. Meanwhile, St. Johnstone booked their place in the final with an emphatic 3-0 win over Hibernian.

As a COVID-19 related precaution, Livingston players will be travelling in their own cars to report for training at Hampden Park.

🦁 Lilley 50'

🦁 McAllister 52'@LiviFCOfficial won the 2004 League Cup, beating Hibernian 2-0 in the final at Hampden!



🏆 Can they repeat the feat this weekend?#SPFL pic.twitter.com/YMVdoMTybd — SPFL (@spfl) February 25, 2021

Livingston vs St Johnstone Head-to-Head

The Lions and The Saints have squared off 27 times across all competitions. The current head-to-head record is slightly in favor of St Johnstone, who have 14 wins to their name.

Livingston have recorded nine wins over their northern rivals and the two sides have shared the spoils on just four occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the Scottish Premiership earlier this month, where St Johnstone recorded a 2-1 away win at Livingston. Coincidentally, the West Lothian side also recorded a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Livingston form guide in Scottish Premiership: D-L-L-W-D

St Johnstone form guide across all competitions: W-L-W-L-W

Livingston vs St Johnstone Team News

Livingston

There are no new injury concerns for coach David Martindale heading into the cup final. Keaghan Jacobs and Alan Lithgow are long-term absentees and the only injury concerns.

Midfielder Jack Fitzwater served his one-game suspension following a red card, and will be available for selection here.

A player had been told to self-isolate after coming in close contact with a colleague who tested positive for COVID-19 on their team bus. The player's identity has not been revealed by the club.

🎥| Jason Holt spoke to the press via zoom this week in the lead up to Sunday's #BetfredCup final at the national stadium



🗣️ "Some players don't ever get to play in cup finals so my message to the squad would be for us to embrace it and don't let it pass us by." — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) February 25, 2021

Injured: Keaghan Jacobs, Alan Lithgow

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

St Johnstone

For the Saints, Callum Davidson revealed at a press conference that midfielder Murray Davidson has a 50-50 chance of making an appearance in the final.

The player is recovering from a calf injury and the coach has said that he won't start him unless the midfielder is 100% fit.

David Wotherspoon has made a quick recovery from a groin issue and is available for selection.

Injured: Murray Davidson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Livingston vs St Johnstone Predicted XI

Livingston Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Stryjek; Ciaron Brown, Jon Guthrie, Efe Ambrose, Nicky Devlin; Jason Holt, Marvin Bartley; Craig Sibbald, Scott Pittman, Josh Mulin; Scott Robinson

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Zander Clark; Jamie McCart, Liam Gordon, Jason Kerr; Scott Tanser, Alistair McCain, Liam Craig, Shaun Rooney; David Wotherspoon, Guy Melamed; Christopher Kane

Livingston vs St Johnstone Prediction

St Johnstone ended Livingston's 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions earlier this month. The Lions are yet to win a game since.

The Saints have been inconsistent this season and have dropped points in some of the games they were expected to win.

Livingston have a better goal-scoring and defensive record than St Johnstone, but the latter's unpredictability makes this final a difficult game to predict.

Having recently beaten Livingston, St Johnstone could do it again. We predict a narrow win for St Johnstone as they lift the Scottish League Cup.

Prediction: Livingston 1-2 St Johnstone

