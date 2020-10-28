Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Bayern Munich: Player ratings as a Kimmich stunner lifts holders | Champions League 2020-21

Bayern Munich scrambled to a late 2-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Matchday two to maintain their perfect start to the 2020-21 Champions League.

Leon Goretzka opened the scoring in the 13th minute for the visitors before Anton Miranchuk equalised for the hosts with a superb finish midway through the second stanza.

Lokomotiv, Moscow looked promising on the counter and created a few good opportunities. The hosts looked good to hold on for a memorable draw, but Joshua Kimmich produced an unstoppable volley to put the champions back in front, a lead Bayern Munich never relinquished.

Hansi Flick's side were far from their best in Moscow, but would be happy to pick up another victory. On that note, let's rate the performances of Bayern Munich players in the game:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

The sweeper-keeper wasn't really tested even though Lokomotiv broke forward a couple of times. Manuel Neuer did make two key saves in either half to smother the hosts, but there was nothing he could've done to stop Miranchuk's goal.

Benjamin Pavard - 7.5/10

Benjamin Pavard was a liv wire down the right-hand side for Bayern Munich, marauding forward at will and linking up brilliantly with Corentin Tolisso in the first-half. It was his superb first-time cross to Goretzka that led to Bayern Munich's opener; however, the player faded after the break.

Advertisement

Niklas Sule - 7/10

The 25-year old had a quiet game but partnered David Alaba well at the heart of the Bayern Munich defence. His ball-distribution was amazing, though, as Niklas Sule completed 98% of his passes.

David Alaba - 7.5/10

The Austrian continued his transformation into a great centre-back with another solid display. He organised the Bayern Munich defence well and showed excellent positional awareness to deny Lokomotiv on a few occasions with crucial blocks.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

With stupendous work-rate down the left, Lucas Hernandez shone against Lokomotiv Moscow. He burst forward at will, drawing out fouls from Lokomotiv players and linked up well with Kinglsey Coman and Robert Lewandowski to create an overload on his flank.

Joshua Kimmich - 7.5/10

Joshua Kimmich scored a stunner late in the match to clinch all three points for Bayern Munich.

Not the best night by his standards, but Joshua Kimmich nevertheless was heavily involved in the proceedings. He laid a couple of key passes before executing a superb first-time finish to score Bayern Munich's winner out of the blue.

🗣️ Joshua #Kimmich: "It was a hard-fought win. We'll gladly take the three points, even though we know we weren't at our best."#FCLMFCB #MiaSanMia #UCL pic.twitter.com/vVUoFXcW8G — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 27, 2020

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

Leon Goretzka has been adding goals to his game recently, and the trend continued as he scored another one on the night, comfortably rounding off Pavard's cross into the bottom corner for Bayern Munich's opener. He was a huge threat up front but was inexplicably taken off at half-time for Javi Martinez.

Advertisement

Thomas Muller - 6.5/10

It's not often you see the Raumdeuter getting hooked off at half-time, but against Lokomotiv, he was. And it wasn't surprising, as he was very ineffective in the opening 45 minutes. Muller's link-up play was good but failed to truly impact the game.

Corentin Tolisso - 8/10

Arguably the best Bayern Munich player on the night, Corentin Tolisso was at the heart of everything good that stemmed from the visitors. He ran through the channels and linked up brilliantly with Pavard on the right.

Kingsley Coman - 6.5/10

After starring against Atletico Madrid last week, Kingsley Coman had a rather frustrating night. He was denied by the post in the first half before skying his effort after the break to bungle an absolute sitter. Coman was subbed off in the 69th minute for Douglas Costa.

Robert Lewandowski - 6/10

Robert Lewandowski won a penalty that was later rescinded by a VAR review.

Like many of his attacking cohorts, Robert Lewandowski too had a quiet night, barely threatening Guilherme Marinato. When he finally got the chance to get on the scoresheet from the penalty spot, the referee ruled it out after a VAR review.

Player Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes:

Javi Martinez - 6/10

Advertisement

Javi Martinez replaced the lively Goretzka at half time but couldn't really replicate the latter's performance. Martinez couldn't direct a headed attempt on target but assisted Kimmich's winner with a simple pass.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

Serge Gnabry returned to the fold for the first time since testing positive for COVID-19 but struggled to impress. In the entirety of the second half, he made just 13 passes, which showed that he was a largely marginal figure most of the time.

Douglas Costa - 7/10

Douglas Costa came on for the final 20 minutes of the match and brought tremendous pace and guile. However, the Brazilian missed a great chance in the dying embers to get on the scoresheet.