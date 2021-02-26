Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

Lokomotiv Moscow host CSKA Moscow in their Russian Premier League fixture at the Lokomotiv Stadium on Saturday.

Both clubs return to league action for the first time since December in this high-profile Moscow derby. The visitors are second in the league standings with 37 points while the hosts are eighth with 28 points.

In their first competitive fixture this year, both sides recorded a win in their Russian Cup round of 16 fixtures last week.

#RPL Week 20 is coming! Here are fixtures! 👇🏻



Which match will you choose to watch? 📺 pic.twitter.com/zTpjuoHDSp — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) February 23, 2021

Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Head-to-Head

This will be the 129th edition of the Moscow derby across all competitions. In their 128 meetings so far, the visitors have been more successful and have 56 wins to their name.

Lokomotiva have won 43 times against their city rivals and 29 games have ended in a draw. Their last meeting came in the league earlier this season. Lokomotiv recorded a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Lokomotiv Moscow form guide across all competitions: W-L-L-L-W

CSKA Moscow form guide across all competitions: W-W-D-L-D

Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Lokomotiv Moscow

Mikhail Lysov, Dmitri Barinov, Dmitry Zhivoglyadov, Vladislav Ignatiev, Ze Luis and Feder Smolov are all out injured for the hosts.

Currently, there are no suspension concerns for the hosts.

All focus on the Moscow Derby👊

🔜#LokoCSKA



pic.twitter.com/yVstHvv5x2 — FC Lokomotiv Moscow (@fclokomotiv_eng) February 25, 2021

Injured: Mikhail Lysov, Dmitri Barinov, Dmitry Zhivoglyadov, Vladislav Ignatiev, Ze Luis and Feder Smolov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

Kirill Nababkin and Bruno Fuchs are suffering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out for this derby. The Red-blues are expected to field the same squad they utilized in the 2-0 win in the Russian Cup last Sunday.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (3-4-3): Guilherme; Vitali Lystov, Vedran Corluka, Slobodan Rajkovic; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Stanislav Magkeyev, Murilo Cerqueira, Maciej Rybus; Francois Kamano, Vitali Lisakovich, Rifat Zhemaletdinov

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Nayair Tiknizyan, Hordur Magnusson, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Konstantin Kuchaev, Arnor Sigurdsson; Fyodor Chalov

Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

The hosts were not in good form before the break and had lost two games in a row. They scored three goals in their cup tie and seemed to be in good form in that game.

The visitors had just one win in their last five outings before the break, so the win in the cup tie must have given them a much-needed boost.

In this game, the hosts have a long injury list and we believe that it will be a major factor. CSKA Moscow are heading into the fixture at full strength and we predict a win for the visitors.

Prediction: Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 CSKA Moscow.