Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

Lokomotiv Moscow will host CSKA Moscow in this weekend's Russian Premier League action on Saturday.

The home team will be looking to build on their recent win against FC Khimki as they seek to close the gap with the top two in the table.

The visitors, on the other hand, have been in glorious form of late since the restart and have picked up four wins from their last four league outings.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Mosocw Head-to-Head

Lokomotiv Moscow have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning all five of their meetings across all competitions.

The last time they faced each other, Lokomotiv edged their Moscow neighbors in a 2-1 win at the VEB Arena.

The recent record nonetheless favors the visitors, who have been unbeaten in the league since its resumption.

CSKA Moscow Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Team News

Lokomotiv Moscow

Lokomotiv Moscow have no new injury worries following their 3-2 win against newly-promoted FC Khimki last time out. However, Ze Luis is still unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Ze Luis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow

Nikola Vlasic is a doubt for the game, having picked up a knock earlier this month. Meanwhile, Hordur Magnusson, Arnor Sigurdsson and Giorgi Shchennikov will miss the game due to their respective injuries.

Injured: Hordur Magnusson, Arnor Sigurdsson, Giorgi Shchennikov

Doubtful: Nikola Vlasic

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow vs CSKA Moscow Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guilherme; Maciej Rybus, Murilo Cerqueira, Stanislav Magkeev, Dmitri Rybchinskiy; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Dmitri Barinov, Daniil Kulikov; Rifat Zhemaletdinov; Francois Kamano, Fedor Smolov

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Igor Akinfeev; Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Viktor Vasin, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes, Emil Bohinen, Maksim Mukhin, Ivan Oblyakov; Ilzat Akhmetov, Fedor Chalov, Anton Zabolotny

Lokomotiv vs CSKA Moscow Prediction

This game offers both teams an opportunity to consolidate their positions in the table with an eye for the second Champions League slot. CSKA have been in excellent form of late, winning their most recent Moscow derby against Spartak two weeks ago.

The home team, however, have been inconsistent at times, losing to lower-ranked teams like Ural and Arsenal Tula going into the winter break. However, with 10 games to go, they still have a good chance of capturing an automatic Champions League berth.

CSKA are still expected to clinch the three points.

Prediction: Lokomotiv 1- 2 CSKA Moscow

