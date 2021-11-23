Lokomotiv Moscow vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League group stages continue this week as Lokomotiv Moscow prepare to host Lazio at the RZD Arena in Group E on Thursday.

Lokomotiv Moscow are winless in their Europa League campaign so far. After drawing 1-1 against Olympique Marseille in their first game, the Russian outfit lost back-to-back games against Lazio and Galatasaray. They then picked up another 1-1 draw against Galatasaray last time out.

Lokomotiv Moscow sit at the bottom of the table with two points from four games. A win on Thursday will see the Russians draw level with their visitors in the group.

Lazio opened their European campaign with a 1-0 away loss to Galatasaray. However, they picked up their first win in their second game, beating Lokomotiv Moscow 2-0. The Italian outfit then played out back-to-back draws in their next two games.

Lazio sit second in Group E with five points. They will be in a good position to advance from the group should they win on Thursday.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Lazio Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time in the reverse fixture earlier this year. Lazio won the game 2-0 with Tom Basic and Patric scoring the goals for the hosts.

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): D-L-L-D

Lazio Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): D-D-W-L

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Lazio Team News

Lokomotiv Moscow

Head coach Markus Gisdol will be without Anton Miranchuk, Ze Luis and Stanislav Magkeev on Thursday due to injuries. Chelsea loanee Faustino Anjorin is also out with an injury and will not feature against Lazio.

Injured: Anton Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Stanislav Magkeev, Faustino Anjorin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lazio

Adam Marusic and Ciro Immobile are all unavailable for selection due to injuries. Danilo Cataldi has recovered from his injury and could feature against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Injured: Adam Marusic, Ciro Immobile

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Lazio Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guilherme; Maksim Nenakhov, Dmitri Barinov, Tin Jedvaj, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov; Gyrano Kerk, Konstantin Maradishvili, Alexis Beka Beka, François Kamano; Fyodor Smolov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov

Lazio Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Francesco Acerbi, Elseid Hysaj; Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Pedro, Mattia Zaccagni

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Lazio Prediction

Lokomotiv Moscow have a very slim chance of advancing to the knockout stages of the Europa League. However, they need a win on Thursday to ensure that hope is not extinguished.

A win on Thursday would put Lazio in a very good position to advance from the group, while a loss or a draw could put their hopes in danger. Le Aquile's away form has been particularly poor as they have won just one of nine games on the road this campaign. The points should be shared on Thursday.

Prediction: Lokomotiv Moscow 1-1 Lazio

Edited by Vishal Subramanian