Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

Tottenham begin their Europa League campaign in the second qualifying round with a 2,500km-long midweek journey to the Stadion Lokomotiv in Plovdiv, Bulgaria to face Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Jose Mourinho will be looking for a response from his team after their listless performance in the 1-0 loss to Everton in their opening Premier League fixture.

After last season's sixth-placed finish, the successful Portuguese manager will be under pressure to deliver a trophy to the silverware-starved club and will view the Europa League as a good opportunity to do so.

Their opponents Lokomotiv Plovdiv belong to the First Professional Football League in Bulgaria and are also entering the midweek match on the back of a league defeat to Ludogorets.

With both teams looking to bounce back after a disappointing outing over the weekend, the match should possess an inviting edge to it.

For Jose Mourinho and his players, it is a must win should they harbour hopes of adding weight to Tottenham's trophy cabinet this season.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham Head-to-Head

The clubs have not played each other yet. Thursday night's Europa League encounter will be the first time they do so.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Tottenham form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham Team News

Lokomotiv Plovdiv

Lokomotiv Plovdiv may be coming off a loss but there will be no doubts that the Bulgarian side, sitting fifth in the league, will relish the challenge of taking on Tottenham in midweek.

In fact, Plovdiv's chairman was quoted as saying, as soon as the draw was announced, that he was confident of his team's chances against Jose Mourinho's men.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv owner Hristo Krusharski ahead of the #UEL clash with #Tottenham: ‘I don’t play any lottery but I know that we’ll beat Spurs!’#thfc https://t.co/6sT7aK55cH pic.twitter.com/2VfDZXtMAx — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) August 31, 2020

It is a confidence that Plovdiv's coach Bruno Akrapovic apparently shares, as he too claimed he welcomes the challenge that Tottenham would pose.

Lokomotiv Plovdiv coach Bruno Akrapovic after his team’s #UEL win tonight: ‘I want us to draw Tottenham and beat them in Plovdiv’



Be careful what you wish for, Bruno 😉 #thfc pic.twitter.com/rj2zjoVAy9 — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) August 27, 2020

Additionally, Lokomotiv Plovdiv has enjoyed a good run in home games this season, having won two out of two. They appear to be a fairly settled side, five games into their domestic league campaign.

Tottenham

Jose Mourinho has important decisions to make ahead of the match following a lacklustre performance against Everton in their opening Premier League fixture.

With Giovani Lo Celso possibly available to play after missing the weekend's game due to a thigh strain, the Portuguese tactician has to decide if he is fit enough to play the entire ninety minutes, or if necessity dictates it.

Alternatively, the game could also present the embattled Tanguy Ndombele a chance to earn some brownie points with Mourinho by putting in a solid shift.

Dele Alli was whisked off at half time against Everton after an anonymous showing. It will be interesting to see if he will start against Plovdiv too.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min will be keen to open their respective goal-scoring accounts for the season and should lead the line, alongside Lucas Moura.

Japhet Tanganga is the only player definitely ruled out due to injury.

Injuries: Japhet Tanganga

Doubtful: Giovani Lo Celso

Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham Predicted Lineups

Lokomotiv Plovdiv: Almeida; Vitanov, Salinas, Pugliese, Tsvetanov, Iliev, Karagaren, Ilic, Petrovic; Masoero, Lukov

Tottenham: Lloris, Doherty, Sanchez, Dier, Davies, Hojbjerg, Ndombele, Sissoko, Moura, Son, Kane

Lokomotiv Plovdiv vs Tottenham Prediction

On paper, this is definitely Tottenham's game to lose. Worryingly for Mourinho though, his side have made a habit of losing games they weren't meant to.

Expect him to field a full strength squad against Plovdiv. He will be all too aware that the hosts are up for the game.

The midweek Europa League fixture has all the makings of a riveting encounter but Mourinho, undoubtedly, will happily take a boring 1-0 win.

Prediction: Lokomotiv Plovdiv 1-2 Tottenham