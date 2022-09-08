4 longest serving managers at Chelsea in recent years

Chelsea are one of the biggest football clubs in the world. The Blues have virtually won every trophy there is in club football.

Though a traditional English team, most of Chelsea's success came when former owner and Russian Oligarch Roman Abramovic took charge of the club in 2003.

The billionaire was able to transform the West London club into one of Europe's most dominant and successful teams.

The winning culture at the club has seen the Blues hire a handful of world-class managers.

However, the West London side have had a track record of cutting ties with managers who fail to deliver at the club. This has largely affected the long-term future of most coaches at Stamford Bridge.

Over the years a number of managers have been relieved from their duties at Chelsea. As such, this article will look at four of the longest serving coaches at the club in recent years.

#4. Thomas Tuchel

Tuchel spent 589 days as Chelsea manager

The German tactician spent a pretty lengthy period in charge of Chelsea compared to previous managers at the club.

Thomas Tuchel was appointed in charge of the West London club in January 2021 following the dismissal of club legend Frank Lampard. He went on to spend close to 20 months in charge of the Blues. He was recently sacked.

Tuchel's total period as manager of the West London club has been put at 589 days. He was also able to deliver a handful of major trophies during that period.

He won 62 games across all competitions, drew 19 and lost 18.

The German tactician won three trophies with the Blues which included the club's second UEFA Champions League trophy. He won 62 games across all competitions, drew 19 and lost 18.

#3. Carlo Ancelotti

Ancelotti spent 690 days with the Blues

Another high-profile manager who got fired from Chelsea was Italian tactician Carlo Ancelotti.

The 63-year-old manager is among a handful of Italian coaches who succesfully managed the West London club over the years.

Ancelotti joined the English giants during the Abramovic era in June 2009 and spent a combined total of 690 days in charge of the Blues.





As manager between 2009-11 Carlo took charge of 109 games, his record: W67 (61.47%) D20 L22 F241 A94.



As manager between 2009-11 Carlo took charge of 109 games, his record: W67 (61.47%) D20 L22 F241 A94.

Ancelotti completed the domestic double in his debut season with Chelsea, winning the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Prior to when he was dismissed in May 2011, the Italian tactican had an impressive record of 67 wins, 20 draws and 22 defeats in 109 games.

#2. Antonio Conte

Conte won two trophies with the Blues

The Italian Antonio Conte had a remarkable spell with the Blues, which saw him complete two seasons in charge of the West London club.

Antonio Conte is regareded as one of the best football coaches in the world and he left his mark during his time at Chelsea.

He joined the Blues in April 2016 and went on to win the Premier League and the FA Cup title. He was eventually sacked in 2018 by the club's higher-ups.





96 games

64 wins

13 draws

19 losses

205 goals

98 conceded



Antonio Conte's record at Chelsea in all competitions:
96 games
64 wins
13 draws
19 losses
205 goals
98 conceded

Overall, Conte spent 741 days in charge of the West London giants.

#1. Jose Mourinho is Chelsea's most successful manager

Mourinho is one of the best football managers in the world

The Portuguese Mourinho is arguably one of the most successful managers to take charge of the Blues in the club's history.

Jose Mourinho helped build a winning culture at Stamford Bridge under the Abramovich era, which did set a precedence for other managers.

He had two different spells in charge of the Blues. His first spell saw him spend a total of 1204 days as The Blues manager, while his second was 927 days.





In his debut season with the club, he would win the League Cup and the Premier League, winning their first domestic title In 50 years.



In his debut season with the club, he would win the League Cup and the Premier League, winning their first domestic title In 50 years.

Chelsea also set the record for fewest goals conceded (15) in a season.

Mourinho won a total of eight trophies at Stamford Bridge which includes three Premier League titles among others. His 2004-05 team still holds the record for fewest goals conceded in a season (15).

