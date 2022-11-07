Lorient 1-2 PSG: 5 Hits & Flops as Neymar Jr shines for the Parisians | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Lorient 2-1 at the Stade du Moustoir on Sunday, November 6.

Neymar Jr. opened the scoring for the visitors in the ninth minute of the game. The Brazilian showed brilliant composure before slotting one past Lorient shot-stopper Yvon Mvogo. Hugo Ekitike selflessly set up Neymar after witnessing that he had a better chance to cap off the move.

The Parisians tried to restrict Lorient to their own half as they kept attacking the hosts. They created a flurry of chances but Lorient managed to stay put. The hosts too troubled the defending champions but could not make it count as the scoreline remained at 1-0 at the end of the half.

Lorient started the second half much better. Terem Moffi equalized in the 53rd minute of the game as he tucked one past Gianluigi Donnarumma after linking up with Enzo Le Fee. PSG scrambled to get their lead back and threw the men forward. The visitors were rewarded for their resilience as Danilo Pereira scored the winning goal in the 81st minute of the game.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from the game:

#5 Hit: Sergio Ramos (PSG)

Sergio Ramos enjoyed a good game for the Paris outfit. The Spaniard was rock solid at the back and even made his presence felt going forward. Ramos played like a leader at the back as he helped the Parisians organize their back-line on numerous occasions when under attack.

Ramos won five duels, made six recoveries, intercepted the ball twice, won one tackle and made one block throughout the game. The veteran defender drew a couple of great saves from substitute goalkeeper Vito Mannone but could have done better there.

#4 Flop: Theo Le Bris (Lorient)

Theo Le Bris had a disappointing game against PSG. The 20-year-old right-back was never really comfortable going forward. He was highly isolated upfront as he seemed disconnected from his teammates.

Le Bris was dispossessed thrice throughout his stay on the pitch. He was completely neutralized by the defensive solidity of the visitors. Lorient's manager and his uncle, Regis Le Bris, subbed him off in the 73rd minute in favor of Stephane Diarra.

#3 Hit: Danilo Pereira (PSG)

Danilo Pereira saved the day for his side as he scored the winning goal of the game late on in the 81st minute. The Portugal international was astute defensively and came up big for his side as he headed one in past Mannone from a Neymar corner.

Danilo won four duels, made six recoveries, won one tackle, made two clearances and blocked the ball once throughout the game. Overall, a rock solid performance by the former Porto man.

#2 Flop: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Kylian Mbappe had a torrid game against Lorient. The PSG star tried to make something happen but it did not seem to be his day. It was Mbappe's game to shine as PSG were missing Lionel Messi in the attack, but he failed to take charge.

Mbappe attempted four duels and lost all of them. Moreover, he failed to complete any of his attempted dribbles as well. The Frenchman was taken off in the 85th minute by Christophe Galtier in favor of Pablo Sarabia.

#1 Hit: Neymar (PSG)

Neymar shone for his team against Lorient. The Brazilian was the focal point for his side. He scored the opening goal for his side and set up the winner as well. Neymar's move to go around the keeper before deceiving two defenders was of the highest order.

Neymar won eight duels, made five recoveries, won two tackles, completed three dribbles and created five chances throughout the game. The Brazil international completely stood tall when his team needed him the most as he salvaged a win for his side in Lionel Messi's absence.

