Lorient 1-2 PSG: Parisians Player Ratings as Galtier's men stay unbeaten | Ligue 1 2022-23

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) beat Lorient 2-1 at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir in Ligue 1 on Sunday (November 6) as Christophe Galtier's men remain unbeaten this season .

Neymar opened the scoring for the visitors in the ninth minute. The Brazilian, following some selfless work by Hugo Ekitike, showed brilliant composure as he went round Yvon Mvogo before deceiving two Lorient defenders to score.

PSG looked to build on their early lead, creating a flurry of chances. Lorient roubled the defending champions but could not make their chances count as the visitors led 1-0 at the break.

The hosts got back on level terms when Terem Moffi equalised in the 53rd minute of the game, beating Gianluigi Donnarumma after linking up with Enzo Le Fee. PSG scrambled to get their lead back and threw men forward. The visitors were rewarded for their resilience as Danilo Pereira found the winner nine minutes from time.

On that note, here's a look at the PSG player ratings:

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6/10

Donnarumma did not have much to do throughout the game, as most of the action unfolded at the opposite end. There was not much he could have done about Moffi's goal, though.

Sergio Ramos - 7.5/10

Ramos enjoyed a good game for PSG. The Spaniard was rock-solid at the back and also made his presence felt going forward. He played like a leader at the back, organising the backline. Ramos won five duels, made six recoveries, intercepted the ball twice, won one tackle and made one block.

Danilo Pereira - 8/10

Danilo saved the day for the visitors as he netted a late winner. The Portuguese international was astute defensively and came up big as he headed past Mannone from a Neymar corner.

Danilo won four duels, made six recoveries, won one tackle, made two clearances and blocked once, in a solid performance.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos did not have the best of games. He seemed uncomfortable as Lorient caught him off guard quite a few times.

Achraf Hakimi - 7/10

Hakimi had a decent game for PSG but lacked the cutting edge up front, as he failed to stretch the Lorient backline.

Nuno Mendes - 7/10

Mendes was astute defensively but lacked flair going up. The Portuguese international won nine duels, made seven recoveries, won four tackles and made three clearances.

Vitinha - 7/10

Vitinha combined well with Marco Verratti in the centre of the park as PSG dominated most of the possession. He won three duels, made six recoveries, won two tackles, made one clearance and intercepted the ball once.

Marco Verratti - 7/10

Verratti maintained the tempo of the game in the centre of the pitch. The Italian international completed the most passes in the game (83) but failed to drive his team forward as much as he would have liked.

Neymar - 9/10

Neymar shone for PSG against Lorient. The Brazilian was the focal point for his side, scoring the opener and setting up the winner as well. Neymar's move to go around the Lorient keeper before deceiving two defenders was impressive

The Brazilian won eight duels, made five recoveries, won two tackles, completed three dribbles and created five chances The 30-year-old stood tall when his team needed him the most as he helped salvaged a win for his team in Lionel Messi's absence.

Kylian Mbappe - 6/10

Mbappe had a torrid outing against Lorient. The PSG star tried to make things happen, but it was not his day. Mbappe attempted four duels but lost all of them. Moreover, he failed to complete any of his attempted dribbles too.

Hugo Ekitike - 7/10

Hugo Ekitike enjoyed a decent outing for PSG. The 20-year-old selflessly set up Neymar Jr for his team's opener and showed great maturity for his age.

Ratings of PSG Substitutes against Lorient

Renato Sanches - 6/10

Sanches did well to slot into Vitinha's position as he linked up perfectly with Verratti in the centre.

Juan Bernat - 6/10

Bernat replaced Nuno Mendes in the 76th minute but did not make much of an impact.

Carlos Soler - 6.5/10

Soler came on for Hugo Ekitike in the 76th minute and tried to push the Parisians forward.

Nordi Mukiele - N/A

Mukiele did not have much impact on the game.

Pablo Sarabia - N/A

Sarabia came on too late to earn a rating.

