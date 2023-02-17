Lorient vs Ajaccio Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19, 2023 

Lorient will welcome Ajaccio to the Stade du Moustoir on matchday 24 in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 19).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Nantes last weekend. Ludovic Blas scored the winner midway through the second half. Ajaccio, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 defeat at OGC Nice. Dante opened the scoring in the third minute before Bilal Brahimi stepped off the bench to score a second-half brace.

The defeat left L'ours in the relegation zone, having garnered 18 points from 23 games. Lorient, meanwhile, sit in eighth spot with 36 points to show for their efforts after 23 outings.

Lorient vs Ajaccio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Lorient have nine wins from their last 18 games against Ajaccio. Five games ended in a draw, while Ajaccio have four wins.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw Lorient win 1-0 away.

Their last seven meetings have produced less than three goals, with six games seeing at least one team fail to score.

Ajaccio have scored just 18 goals this season, which is the lowest in Ligue 1.

The visitors have conceded first in 19 of their 23 league games this term.

Just two of their 18 competitive meetings have been decided by more than a one-goal margin.

Lorient have conceded 35 league goals, which is more than any other side in the top half of the standings.

Lorient vs Ajaccio Prediction

Lorient started the season impressively, fueling dreams of continental qualification. However, they have fallen off the pace in recent months, with a run of just two wins in their last 13 league games leaving them five points behind the top five.

Meanwhile, Ajaccio's season has been more dire, with the Corsica outfit battling relegation throughout the campaign. They're just one point away from safety, so a positive result here would boost their chances of avoiding the drop.

Games between the two teams tend to be cagey affairs, and the trend could continue. Lorient should claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Lorient 1-0 Ajaccio

Lorient vs Ajaccio Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lorient to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

