Lorient vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Lorient and AS Monaco lock horns at the Stade du Moustoir on Saturday. Olivier Pantaloni’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last five encounters since August 2021.

Lorient continue to struggle for results in the new French top-flight campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre at the Stade Oceane last Sunday.

Pantaloni’s side have failed to win four of their first five Ligue 1 games (3L, 1D), with their only victory coming on August 24, when they thrashed Stade Rennais 4-0 on home turf.

Lorient, who gained promotion from Ligue 2 last season, find themselves bottom but one in the Ligue 1 standings, having managed just four points from the first 15 available.

On the other hand, AS Monaco turned in another dominant team display in the league last Sunday when they hammered Metz 5-2 at the Stade Louis II.

This was a much-needed response to their disappointing UEFA Champions League opening-day display on August 18, when Adolf Hutter’s men fell to a 4-1 loss against Club Brugge in Belgium.

Monaco have picked up four wins from their opening five Ligue 1 matches to sit top of the league table, level on 12 points with Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyon and Strasbourg.

Lorient vs AS Monaco Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 32 meetings between the sides, Monaco boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Lorient have picked up six wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Monaco are unbeaten in their last five games against Pantaloni’s side, claiming one win and four draws since a 1-0 defeat in August 2021.

Lorient have won all but one of their most recent seven competitive home matches, with a 7-1 mauling at the hands of LOSC Lille on August 30 being the exception.

Lorient vs AS Monaco Prediction

Monaco have flown out of the blocks this season and will be up for the challenge of a floundering Lorient side, who have struggled to impose themselves since returning to the big leagues.

That said, we predict Hutter’s men will continue from where they dropped off against Metz and secure another comfortable victory at the Stade du Moustoir.

Prediction: Lorient 1-4 AS Monaco

Lorient vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Lorient and Mocaco have also scored in four of their last five encounters)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More