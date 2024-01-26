Lorient vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | January 28th 2024

Lorient face off with Le Havre in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade du Moustoir this Sunday.

Lorient are currently propping up the Ligue 1 table and look in serious danger of being relegated, while newly-promoted Le Havre are currently in 11th place after a recent climb.

So which of these sides will claim some valuable points this weekend?

Lorient vs Le Havre Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Recent results between these sides have been largely mixed. They have only played once since 2019, a game in September that saw Le Havre win 3-0. Prior to that, though, this weekend’s away side had not beaten Lorient in four attempts, drawing twice and losing the other two games.

Lorient’s recent form has been truly appalling. They have lost their last three league games, and have won just once since August 27, a run of 14 matches.

In contrast, Le Havre have climbed up the table after a sequence that has seen the newly-promoted side lose just three of their last ten matches.

Lorient have scored 21 goals this season, a higher total than current second-place side Nice. However, their total of 38 goals conceded gives them the worst defensive record in Ligue 1 by some margin.

Le Havre, surprisingly enough, have one of Ligue 1’s tighter defenses. With 20 goals conceded, they have the fifth-best defensive record in the competition, letting in fewer than current fourth-place side Monaco.

Lorient vs Le Havre Prediction

Even though they are missing their top scorer Mohamed Bayo, Le Havre will come into this game with plenty of confidence thanks to their form and Lorient’s poor recent run.

Lorient might be capable of scoring, but their defense seems incapable of keeping a clean sheet right now, and they’re in such bad form that it seems difficult to see a way out for them at this stage.

It feels likely that both sides will score here, but overall, expect the away side to pick up all three points at full-time.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Le Havre

Lorient vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Le Havre to win.

Tip 2: Le Havre to score in the first half – Yes (Lorient have been losing at halftime in their last four games).

Tip 3: Both teams to score – Yes (Lorient have a weak defense but have not been bad in front of goal this season).