Lorient vs Lille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend with another round of crucial matches as Lille take on Lorient at the Stade Yves Allainmat on Sunday. Lille have been in excellent form this season and hold a slight edge going into this game.

Lorient are in 17th place in the Ligue 1 standings at the moment but have shown remarkable improvement in recent weeks. The away side held Monaco to a 2-2 draw last weekend and will have to put in a similar effort in this fixture.

Lille, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations this season and find themselves at the top of the league table. Les Dogues suffered a 2-1 defeat against Ajax in the Europa League earlier this week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Tim Weah put is in front but Ajax came back to take the lead at the halfway point in the tie.

Lorient vs Lille Head-to-Head

Lille have a good record against Lorient and have won 13 matches out of a total of 28 games played between the two teams. Lorient have managed only seven victories against Lille and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

The reverse fixture between the two teams last year ended in an emphatic 4-0 victory for Lille. Yusuf Yazixi was virtually unstoppable on the day and will want to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Lorient form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-D-W-W

Lille form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-W

Lorient vs Lille Team News

Lorient can cause an upset. Image Source: FC Lorient

Lorient

Thomas Fontaine, Paul Nardi, and Vincent Le Goff are currently injured and will be unable to play a part in this match. Stephane Diarra is also carrying a knock and might not feature against Lille this week.

Injured: Thomas Fontaine, Paul Nardi, Vincent Le Goff

Doubtful: Stephane Diarra

Suspended: None

Lille have a strong squad

Lille

Lille forward Burak Yilmaz is currently injured and will be replaced by Jonathan David against Lorient this week. Jeremy Pied has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Burak Yilmaz

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lorient vs Lille Predicted XI

Lorient Predicted XI (5-4-1): Matthieu Dreyer; Jerome Hergault, Jeremy Morel, Julien Laporte, Andrew Gravillon, Houboulang Mendes; Enzo Le Fee, Laurent Abergel, Thomas Monconduit, Armand Lauriente; Adrian Grbic

🇹🇷 İkisi de LOSC'nin forvet hattında ancak Yusuf Yazıcı ve Burak Yılmaz, gollere ve zaferlere olan arzularından daha fazlasını paylaşıyor. Bu iki yıldızın, çok özel bir dostluğun izleriyle dolu, Trabzonspor'dan Lille'e uzanan yolculuklarını keşfedin.

🎥 👉 https://t.co/p3cGenNcLH pic.twitter.com/m9ZWWI1tVz — LOSC Lille EN (@LOSC_EN) February 18, 2021

Lille Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mike Maignan; Reinildo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Mehmet Zeki Celik; Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Jonathan Bamba; Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan David

Lorient vs Lille Prediction

Lille have an excellent squad this season and will have to get the better of Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon to win the Ligue 1 title. The likes of Jonathan Bamba and Yusuf Yazici have been in impeccable form and have a point to prove in this game.

Lorient have improved since the start of the season to preserve their six-match unbeaten run this weekend. Lille are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Lille

