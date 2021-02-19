Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action with a high-octane fixture this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain host Monaco at the Parc des Princes on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive in recent weeks and will look to pick up a crucial victory in this fixture.

Paris Saint-Germain have recovered from a slow start to their campaign and are only one point behind Lille in the Ligue 1 standings. The French champions thrashed Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Monaco, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been a resurgent force under Niko Kovac. Les Monegasques were held to a 2-2 draw by Lorient in their previous game and will want to pull off an upset this weekend.

🔜🏟️🔥



Following their UEFA Champions League success, @PSG_English now face fellow Ligue 1 heavyweights in Sunday's top-of-the-bill encounter.https://t.co/Cv2IHn5fxu — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 19, 2021

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Head-to-Head

Paris Saint-Germain have an excellent record against Monaco and have won 18 games out of a total of 45 matches played between the two teams. Monaco have managed only 12 victories against Paris Saint-Germain and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

The reverse fixture between the two teams last year ended in a stunning 3-2 victory for Monaco. Kevin Volland scored a brace on the day and will want to make a similar impact on this match.

Paris Saint-Germain form guide in Ligue 1: W-W-W-L-W

Monaco form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in English football history

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Team News

Neymar is unavailable at the moment

Paris Saint-Germain

Neymar, Angel Di Maria, and Juan Bernat are struggling with their fitness and will be excluded from the squad. Rafinha and Colin Dagba are also carrying knocks and might not be risked against Monaco this weekend

Injured: Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Juan Bernat, Timothee Pembele

Doubtful: Rafinha, Colin Dagba

Suspended: None

Cesc Fabregas is unavailable for this game

Monaco

Aleksandr Golovin and Benjamin Lecomte have recovered from their knocks and are available for selection in this game. Cesc Fabregas and Gelson Martins remain injured, however, and are sidelined for this match.

Advertisement

Injured: Cesc Fabregas, Gelson Martins

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Predicted XI

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas; Layvin Kurzawa, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Alessandro Florenzi; Idrissa Gueye, Leandro Paredes; Marco Verratti, Moise Kean, Kylian Mbappe; Mauro Icardi

Monaco Predicted XI (4-4-2): Benjamin Lecomte; Caio Henrique, Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan, Djibril Sidibe; Aleksandr Golovin, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Sofiane Diop; Kevin Volland, Wissam Ben Yedder

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Prediction

Paris Saint-Germain have returned to their lethal best and were near-unstoppable against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. Kylian Mbappe produced a historic performance on the day and will look to pull off a similar feat against his former side this weekend.

Monaco have shown tremendous improvement under Niko Kovac this season and are perfectly capable of troubling the French champions. The away side is likely to set up on the counter and might be able to take something away from this fixture.

Prediction: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Monaco

Also Read: Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21