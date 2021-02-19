Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another set of fixtures this weekend as Melbourne Victory take on Newcastle Jets at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have struggled this season and will need to win this match.

Melbourne Victory have endured a miserable campaign so far and find themselves rooted to the bottom of the A-League standings. The Melbourne outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat to Western Sydney Wanderers last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, have been fairly inconsistent this season and have plenty of work to do this weekend. The Jets played out a 0-0 stalemate with Brisbane Roar in their previous game and will have to do a better job on Sunday.

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Melbourne Victory have a slight historical advantage over Newcastle Jets and have won 19 matches out of a total of 47 games played between the two teams. Newcastle Jets have managed 18 victories against Melbourne Victory and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides in February last year ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw. Both teams were well below their clinical best on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Melbourne Victory form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-W-L

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: D-W-D-W-L

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Melbourne Victory have a strong squad

Melbourne Victory

Melbourne Victory have a new-look squad this season and will want their recruits to make a statement in this fixture. The Melbourne outfit has no discernible injury concerns ahead of the game this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, and Jason Hoffman going into this game. The Jets have been disappointing this season and will need to make a statement this week.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, Apostolos Stamatelopoulos, Jason Hoffman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Max Crocombe; Adama Traore, Nick Ansell, Aaron Anderson, Storm Roux; Leigh Broxham, Jacob Butterfield; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Callum McManaman; Ben Folami

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, John Koutroumbis; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Melbourne Victory vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Newcastle Jets have shown glimpses of their potential this season but will need to add a modicum of consistency to their game to finish in the top six. The Jets have improved in recent weeks and will be confident ahead of this game.

Melbourne Victory have suffered two defeats on the trot and their lack of firepower has been a worrying sign. Newcastle Jets are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Melbourne Victory 1-2 Newcastle Jets

