Lorient vs Lyon Prediction and Betting tips | August 14, 2022 

Lorient will host Lyon at the Stade Yves Allainmat-Le Moustoir on Sunday in the second gameweek of the 2022-23 Ligue 1.

Les Merlus have enjoyed a good start to life under new boss Regis Le Bris. picking up a hard-fought 1-0 win against Stade Rennais in their season opener last weekend. Lorient were on the back foot for much of the game but showed commendable cohesiveness defensively, eventually benefitting from an own goal after the hour mark to secure all three points.

Lyon, meanwhile, also kicked off their Ligue 1 campaign with a win, beating the league's new boys Ajaccio 2-1. Tete and Alexandre Lacazette got on the scoresheet for Les Gones, with the latter scoring his first competitive goal since his return to the club. Ajaccio bagged a consolation goal from the penalty spot.

The visitors will hope for a repeat of the same on their travel to Lorient.

Lorient vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 31 meetings between Lorient and Lyon. The visitors hold the better record, leading 17-6 wins, with eight other games ending in draws.

Lyon are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture after losing their previous two and winning just one of their previous five.

Les Merlus are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

All but two of Lorient's league wins last season came on home turf.

Only six of Les Gones' 17 league wins last season came away from home.

Lorient vs Lyon Prediction

Lorient had mixed results in the off-season but have started their league campaign with a win and will look to build on that. They went winless in their last three home games of the previous campaign and will hope for better luck this weekend.

Lyon, meanwhile, also struggled to impress in preseason but managed a win on the opening day. They endured a poor run of results on the road in the second half of the last campaign, winning just two of their lasy seven away games but should bounce back here.

Prediction: Lorient 1-2 Lyon

Lorient vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in their last five matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (All but one of Les Gones' last ten games have produced more than 2.5 goals).

