Lorient vs Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Lorient will invite Lyon to the Stade du Moustoir in Ligue 1 action on Saturday.

The hosts registered a 2-1 away win over Rennes last week thanks to second-half goals from Mohamed Bamba and Eli Junior Kroupi. It was their fourth win in five games, having lost 1-0 at home to Nantes last month. The 2-1 win last week helped them climb to 13th place in the league table, and they have 25 points from 24 games.

The visitors saw their winning streak in the league end after four games last week, as they suffered a 3-0 home defeat to Lens. Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off in the 84th minute and will be suspended in this match.

They are in 11th place in the league table and have just a three-point lead over the hosts.

Lorient vs Lyon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 36 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in this fixture, winning half (18) of their meetings against the hosts, who have seven wins to their name. 11 meetings between them have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, with two games ending in draws, including a 3-3 stalemate in the reverse fixture in October.

Lorient went winless in their 10 league games between late October and January. They have recorded four wins in the five league games since.

Only three teams (Nantes, Metz, and Clermont Foot) have suffered more losses than Lyon (12) in Ligue 1 this season.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in Ligue 1 this term, conceding 45 goals in 24 games. The visitors have not fared any better, conceding 38 goals, which is the third-worst defensive record in the league.

Lorient vs Lyon Prediction

Les Merlus have won four of their last five league games, with the only loss in that period coming at home to Nantes last month. They have just one win in their last seven home games in Ligue 1, which is cause for concern. They have scored 12 goals in their last six league games and will look to build on that form.

They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors, scoring three goals apiece in two games. Mohamed Bamba, who has scored six goals in as many games for the hosts since joining them in January, suffered a shoulder injury last week but is back in training and fit enough to play here.

Les Gones suffered their first loss after six games in all competitions last week, failing to score for the first time in Ligue 1 since December, and will look to leave a better account of themselves in this match. They have won three of their last four away games in Ligue 1.

Alexandre Lacazette was absent in their 3-0 home loss against Lens last week and did not train with the squad earlier this week. His involvement in the match remains doubtful. Orel Mangala is also a doubt while Maitland-Niles is suspended.

Considering the hosts' upturn in form and the lengthy absentee list for Lyon, Lorient are expected to register a narrow win.

Prediction: Lorient 2-1 Lyon

Lorient vs Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lorient to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Eli Junior Kroupi to score or assist any time - Yes